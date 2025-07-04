A man is due to appear in court charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a stabbing in Brighton.

Rynell Howles, 31, is due to appear before the bench in Brighton today (Friday 4 July) to answer the charge.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Marine Parade at 9.30am on Wednesday 2 July.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested.

“Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man, from Brighton, was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing and was later discharged from hospital.

“Sussex Police can confirm that Rynell Howles, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with a bladed article and arson.

“He was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 July to answer the charges.”

Detective Inspector Neil Addison said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation and officers reacted quickly to attend the scene and arrest a suspect.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to report it to us online, quoting serial 456 of 02/07.”