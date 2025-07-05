Green spaces used for events last month have not been made good, despite councillors saying that extra efforts would be made to restore them.

Damage is still clear at The Level and down the Valley Gardens after tents and equipment were removed after the Brighton Festival and Fringe.

Events included the Revel Puck Circus, the Spiegel Gardens and the Lady Boys of Bangkok, all wearing away the grass and leaving parts of the area “like a dustbowl” according to the Friends of Valley Gardens.

The group said: “It’s atrocious. We have asked how much the Spiegel Gardens, Winter Fayre and Ladyboys have paid to reinstate the gardens. The damage is not just because of the dry weather.”

After complaints about how long it was taking to repair damage to parks and open spaces following events, a report was prepared for Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet last November.

It said that the council was bringing in a contractor to use the bond that businesses paid to cover the cost of making the areas good again.

At a council meeting in January, Green councillor Sue Shanks said in a written question that The Level was in “no fit state” to be used by residents or sports groups after No Fit State Circus used the site in last September.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said that water logging and lack of resources meant that the £3,000 bond had not been “fully deployed”.

Councillor Miller said: “From January 2025, a new external contractor has been procured who will have responsibility for all event reinstatements which should ensure that similar delays do not occur in the future.”

In March, the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee was told that City Parks would not be “making good” but a third-party contractor would assess the site and make repairs.

But when asked why the Valley Gardens grassed areas were not now being repaired, the council said that the parks teams was currently unavailable because of the time of year.

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “All large-scale events, and those that take place over a long period of time, are required to have an event licence agreement which includes the organiser being liable for any damages to the green spaces and outdoor areas they use as a result of their event.

“Earlier this year, we also adopted a new approach, asking organisers to sign up to a new Sustainable Event Commitment which ensures any remedial work required after events is taken swiftly, with the costs covered by event organisers.

“Due to the time of year, our parks team cannot complete all the necessary reinstatement works, including reseeding, until the autumn period which is fully paid by the organiser.”