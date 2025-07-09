A former MP arrested after an online paeodophile hunter sting has had his police bail extended for a third time.

Ivor Caplin was arrested at Hove Station on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on Saturday, 11 January.

He was released on police bail and told to return in April, then June, then July – and is now required to answer bail in October.

A police spokeswoman said: “The bail date has been extended again and is now 8 October 2025.”

The sting was filmed, with a live-stream on Facebook and further footage of the arrest shared online. Caplin, 66, was held overnight after his initial arrest.

A second man was arrested soon after in relation to the same sting but later told he would face no charges.

Mr Caplin was the MP for Hove from 1997 to 2005 and served as a government whip and junior defence minister.

He is understood to deny any wrongdoing.