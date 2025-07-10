Brighton and Hove Albion have sold international winger Simon Adingra to Sunderland in a deal reported to be worth about £21 million.

The Ivory Coast international cost about £16 million when he joined from the Danish club FC Nordsjaelland three years ago.

Albion said this afternoon (Thursday 10 July): “Simon Adingra has completed a permanent move to Sunderland for undisclosed terms.

“The Ivory Coast international made 73 appearances in all competitions for Albion, scoring 12 goals.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “I have enjoyed working with Simon and he’s made a significant contribution during his time with the club.

“However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly. Given the competition we have in the wide positions that’s not something we could guarantee.

“This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity so, on behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Albion added: “The 23-year-old joined Albion in 2022 from FC Nordsjaelland before joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

“He returned to the Amex the following season and was a regular under Roberto De Zerbi, making 40 appearances, including involvement in all eight of our Europa League matches.

“He made 29 Premier League appearances last season. Twelve of those were starts.

“During his time with Albion, Simon won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2024, being named the man of the match in the final – a 2-1 win over Nigeria – after he set up both of his country’s goals.