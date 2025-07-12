The Wants comprise of Madison Velding-VanDam (vocals, guitar), Jason Gates (drums) and Yasmeen Night (bass, synth, vocals) and they began playing shows in the New York City underground music scene in 2017. They signed with the London-based record label Council Records, an imprint of Johnny Greenwood’s Octatonic label. In 2019 The Wants played ‘SXSW’ and then a trio of sets for ‘The Great Escape’ (Shortt’s Bar 9th May, East Street Tap 10th May and The Sidewinder 11th May), followed by a series of short tours in France and the UK (including a gig at The Hope & Ruin on 18th September), in the lead-up to the release of their debut album, ‘Container’ which was released on 13th March 2020.

Their touring cycle for ‘Container’ was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Nevertheless, the record received critical acclaim from outlets like NME and Mojo and has maintained an organic listenership.

During this downtime, The Wants worked on what would become ‘Bastard’, their second album, which eventually dropped last month on Friday 13th June on STTT – You can check it out HERE.

The Wants have opened for Nation of Language and have shared the stage with notable acts like Dry Cleaning, Bambara, Bodega, Lithics, Working Men’s Club, Model/Actress, Public Practice, Xeno & Oaklander, and others.

The Wants have now announced that they will be performing live in Brighton at Green Door Store on Tuesday 30th September, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

This is part of their Europe and UK tour in support of the new record. Tickets for all concerts can be located HERE.

thewants.xyz