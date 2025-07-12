Residents’ ideas to improve Preston Village may end up in the transport plan for Brighton and Hove after they were praised as constructive when a petition was presented to councillors.

Renew Preston Village co-founder Greg Fittock presented the petition to Brighton and Hove City Council calling for safer crossings, rain gardens and more protected space.

At a meeting of the the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (10 July), Mr Fittock said that the petition had been signed by 1,500 residents, 19 businesses, two churches and one school in what is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city.

Despite being a “cultural gateway”, home to Preston Manor and the 13th century St Peter’s Church, he said most people experienced the village as a six-lane dual carriageway.

He said: “Preston Village has been split in half by the A23 and suffers because of its limited pedestrian space, air and noise pollution, flooding and high traffic speeds – and that makes it unattractive for residents and visitors.

“Our group is campaigning for safer crossings, protected cycle lanes and better bus stops, street trees and rain gardens to mitigate flooding, and parking and loading bays for local businesses.

“Added together, these changes can begin to knit Preston Village back together and create a more recognisable place.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, has toured the village with Mr Fittock, as has fellow Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the cabinet member for heritage, culture and tourism.

Councillor Muten praised the Renew Preston Village campaigners for their “positive and constructive approach” to bring positive change to the area.

Councillor Muten said that the government’s active travel fund was being used to improve the routes in the Preston Park area.

He said: “I very much hope that funding can be secured to develop and implement proposals for this area in the future.

“We are also working in partnership with Southern Water to improve sustainable urban drainage (with) rain gardens here. This is a particular area where we can utilise this resource.”

The next step looks likely to be to include the ideas in the City Transport Plan 2035 which is currently the subject of a consultation until the end of next month.

The City Transport Plan 2035 consultation is currently open on the council’s website, with surveys for adults and a separate version for young people aged 10 to 18.