A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a sword attack in Portslade.

Two boys, from Brighton and Eastbourne, appeared in court yesterday (Saturday 12 July) on charges following from the attack.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 13 July): “Two teenagers have been remanded in custody after it was reported that a 15-year-old was attacked with a sword in Portslade.

“Emergency services were called to Franklin Road on Thursday 10 July at around 9pm following reports of a boy being seriously assaulted.

“The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries to his arms and has since been discharged.

“Police inquiries led to two teenagers, a 16-year-old, from Brighton, and a 17-year-old, from Eastbourne, being arrested in connection with the investigation.

“Charges were authorised in the early hours of Saturday 12 July. Both teenagers cannot be named due to their age.

“The 16-year-old has been charged with, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The 17-year-old has been charged with, possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They both appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later the same day and have been remanded into custody ahead of their next hearing on Friday 18 July.”

Detective Sergeant Vicky Lofts, from Brighton CID, said: “This was a deeply concerning incident that understandably caused shock within the local community.

“Officers responded swiftly to the scene, making arrests shortly afterwards, and charges have since been authorised.

“We want to reassure the public that our officers and investigators have been working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances.

“Through the course of our Inquiries, we believe the victim and the defendants are known to one another.

“If you have not yet spoken with officers and believe you may have information that could assist the wider investigation, we strongly encourage you to come forward and speak with us.”

Sussex Police added: “Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1688 of 10/07.”