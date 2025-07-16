Public safety is the main focus of proposed changes to the licensing rules for pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and a host of other venues across Brighton and Hove.

The proposals are due to go before councillors next week and, subject to their agreement, they are then expected to become the subject of a 10-week public consultation.

The proposed changes include a “good operator policy”, new licensing categories such as grassroots music venues and bringing in a “city safety area” (CSA) in place of the cumulative impact zone (CIZ).

The current CIZ rules mean that certain types of premises can open in the busy central area of Brighton and Hove only in exceptional circumstances and if they don’t add to the cumulative problems of so many existing licensed premises.

The move comes after a licensing summit in January when attendees were asked for feedback on the council’s longstanding policies, with the local landscape still affected by restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-four people attended the meeting, including residents and representatives of venues, business owners and the Sussex Police licensing team, according to a report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Licensing Committee.

Some of those present said that the CIZ was too restrictive as was the council’s “licensing matrix” which largely prevented new alcohol-led and late-night businesses from opening in busy central areas.

The presumption was against new pubs, clubs and off-licences in the CIZ and strict rules in a wider special stress area covering parts of Hove, Hanover, London Road and Lewes Road.

The existing rules also capped hours, typically forcing cafés to close by 10pm and many other premises such as restaurants and takeways outside the central areas to close by midnight.

Those attending the meeting in January felt that the policies did not reflect a cultural shift, particularly among younger people, for less alcohol consumption.

And they said that the policies made it harder for new operators to open in Brighton and Hove and failed to accommodate live music and “experience-led” venues.

Those at the meeting also raised public safety and a lack of late-night transport.

The report said: “Overall, there is a call for more nuanced and flexible licensing policies that promote good practice, support existing venues and adapt to current trends.

“Respondents also suggest better promotion of initiatives like Safespace and Ask for Angela to improve safety awareness.”

Asked what they would like to see more of and less of in Brighton and Hove’s night-time economy, there was preference for more varied night-time offerings, with non-alcohol-led venues, live music, culture and entertainment.

There was a call for fewer off-licences. Respondents felt that these did not support the night-time economy.

A further 113 people completed a survey on the council website in January and February. They broadly liked the “variety and vibrancy” of the night-time economy and highlighted the range of venues, clubs, bars, restaurants and cultural events.

They particularly valued the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning plus) scene – and respondents wanted more late-night cafés and non-alcoholic venues for alternative social spaces.

A summary of results said: “Safety concerns are prevalent, with many feeling unsafe due to drunkenness, drug use and anti-social behaviour.

“There is a call for more visible policing and safety measures such as street marshals and better lighting.”

The proposed matrix would allow late-night licences until 1am for food and dining venues.

Outside the busy central areas, fast-food businesses would generally be able to stay open until midnight and cater for deliveries until 2am – but in the “city safety area” there would still be a presumption to refuse.

Performance venues would typically have midnight closing and grassroots music venues the same in the centre of Brighton and Hove although the end time would be 1am in the special stress area and suburbs.

The proposed policies would still presume against new night clubs – and against new pubs and bars in the city safety area. Elsewhere, closing time would typically be midnight.

To address safety issues, proposed policies include a requirement that venues act responsibly and not eject vulnerable people, particularly those on their own, without contacting night marshals.

All venues would also be required to have an anti-spiking policy.

Labour councillor David McGregor, who chairs the council’s Licensing Committee, said: “The main feedback we received was that we had a licensing policy that wasn’t fit for 2025. It was inflexible and needed to be updated to address current problems.

“There was a general feeling that the licensing policy didn’t support the many brilliant businesses and groups that make our nightlife so special.

“We’re also proud to have worked closely with Sussex Police and their licensing team to ensure the changes support rather than strain local enforcement.”

The Licensing Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 3pm on Thursday 24 July. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.