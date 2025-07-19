Hire bike users whose accounts were frozen after they were accused of fraudulently using a discount code are being allowed back in the saddle.

Scores of Beryl Bikes users found their accounts blocked after they used a discount voucher code that was intended for people living in new flats but had been shared more widely.

The bike hire operator created the code, now invalid, for tenants in the new Moda flats, in Sackville Road, Hove, under a sustainable transport agreement with Brighton and Hove City Council.

A legal agreement between Moda and the council, signed in August 2020, included installing bike share stands for at least 20 hire bikes and two year’s free membership of the Beryl scheme.

Since the issue came to light earlier this week, Beryl has worked with the council and Moda to issue individual codes to residents so they can continue using the bike share as previously agreed.

The issue came to light after a regular Beryl Bikes user, identified only as Rob, found his account suspended after he used what he thought was a promotional code.

Rob said that he did not know what Moda was nor did he understand why Beryl Bikes would declare the use of its promotional codes to be fraudulent.

Now Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, has stepped in.

Councillor Muten said that the council was working with Beryl Bikes to ensure people who were not aware of restrictions on the code would have their accounts reinstated.

He said: “We are continuing to work with Beryl Bikes to ensure that residents, some of whom were not made aware of the restrictions to the code, have their accounts reinstated as soon as possible.

“I’m pleased to say that this is now making progress and accounts are being reinstated with follow up emails explaining what is happening and why.”