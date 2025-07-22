Brighton and Hove Albion forward Nikita Parris has left the club, having joined from Manchester United last September.

Parris, 31, scored 12 goals in all competitions in a season in which Brighton finished fifth in the Women’s Super League (WSL) – the club’s highest ever finish.

The club said: “We can confirm that Nikita Parris has departed the club following the expiry of her contract.”

Women’s first team head coach Dario Vidosic said: “Nikita has played a vital role in helping us achieve our highest ever WSL finish.

“Her professionalism, both on and off the pitch, has been outstanding and her experience has been hugely influential within the squad, especially in guiding some of our younger players.

“Her goals and tactical awareness have offered consistency and leadership in the final third.

“We’re truly grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her last season and wish her nothing but the best in the next stage of her career.”

Albion added: “The England international joined from Manchester United on deadline day in September 2024.

“She scored on her first WSL start for Albion, just two minutes in, against Aston Villa.

“Parris went on to score 12 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Albion.”