The Midnight Bell takes to Brighton’s Theatre Royal next week, an award winning show with exciting credentials that promises to deliver an outstanding performance.

Based on fiction from Patrick Hamilton, who created wonderful characters from his interactions in London pubs, the show premiered in 2021, going on to receive five nominations at the 2022 National Dance Awards.

In 1930s London ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

Known for his lavish performances, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures is an iconic, ground-breaking British dance-theatre company, famous for telling stories with a unique theatrical twist. Since 1987 New Adventures has changed the popularity of dance in Britain, creating works that have altered the public perception of what is possible when it comes to telling stories without words.

We are looking forward to this greatly – what a treat to have such an amazing production visit Brighton.

Performance Dates:

Wednesday 30th July – 7.30 pm

Thursday 31st July – 2.30 pm & 7.30 pm

Friday 1st August – 7.30 pm

Saturday 2nd August – 2.30 pm & 7.30 pm

Tickets are available here.