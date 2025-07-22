WET LEG – CHALK, BRIGHTON 21.7.25 (8pm show)



Back in March this year, I missed a band performing under the assumed name ‘Uma Thurman’. Those of you who were there will know the band in question, (Pulp Fiction ‘Uma’ wigs and all) were in fact Wet Leg. Annoyed at myself for missing that gig at the Green Door Store, I was not going to miss them again. Review HERE.

Since the release of the ubiquitous earworm ‘Chaise Longue’ in 2022, the band have gone from strength to strength. The new album ‘Moisturizer’, (released eleven days ago), has knocked not one, but three of Brit-pop behemoths Oasis albums down the UK vinyl and Indie store charts, much to ‘Wet Leg’s’ public amusement. The band have gone from smash hit newcomers to everyone’s favourite of the hour with the new album riding high and a standout set at ‘Glastonbury’ cementing their current upward trajectory. Since the release of their debut self-titled album, the band has made some changes, bringing in live musicians Joshua Mobaraki on guitar, bassist Ellis Durand, and drummer Henry Holmes to join the songwriting process. The new line-up brings a refreshingly heavier and meatier sound. The album is suffused with tracks penned by Teasdale about newfound love, expressed with a lightness of touch and honesty that cannot fail to resonate.

Resident Records hosted an early preview for ‘Moisturizer’ on July 10th, offering a special ‘listening party’ and ‘family photo’ alt cover clear vinyl edition of the new album. Following this, they hosted the album’s launch show in partnership with FORM. Such is the band’s current popularity that two sets were needed to fulfil demand to see the five piece. The first at 6pm and the second at 9pm, with doors opening an hour beforehand. The only difference between the two sets was the swap of ‘Too Late Now’ for ‘Ur Mum’.

Upon arrival, the queue for entry snaked from the venue doors around the building, and back on itself, continuing to grow while we waited to check the guest list. As always, the staff at Chalk were on the case and everyone swiftly moved inside and headed to either the bar or to secure their spots. Every inch of the venue was filled towards the front, making it impossible for some to get near the stage and get a decent view. We were lucky that our photographers had been in the pit for the first of the two shows. We decided to retire to the raised area at the rear of the venue, which affords a good, though slightly obscured, view and sound quality.

Once the band arrived on stage they leapt straight into a twelve-song strong set with tracks from their eponymous debut and the new album. Starting with the latest single and lead album track ‘Catch These Fists’, the bombastic night out anthem, and an assured arrival to what would be a lightning-fast and relentlessly entertaining forty-five minutes with no encore.

While still providing backing lyrics and serving as the leading songwriting partner with the rest of the band, Hester Chambers is now taking a more backseat role, at least visually with Rhian Teasdale, and her now infamous ‘guns’ taking centre stage.

Next up was the first of several tracks from the new album, fuelled by Teasdale’s newfound romance, ‘Liquidize’, detailing the loves first blows with whimsy and characteristic honesty. From here they bounced back to their eponymous album and the lesser-known track ‘Oh No’, followed in quick succession by the ever catchy ‘Ur Mum’ from the same album. They continued to move back and forth between the two albums for the rest of the set.

While there might not have been enough room for the main audience to really let loose and dance, there was enough breathing space for the venue staff to throw a few shapes behind the bar, if only briefly. ‘Being In Love’ was delivered in a renewed frenzy and bravura, while ‘Pillow Talk’ (written as ‘Dragon Fart’ on the band’s live setlists) was a veritable wall of sound. After this walk on the wilder side, the song ‘Davina McCall’ was a softer meander. ‘Angelica’ delivered the now-familiar bouncy party track, which blended into the consciousness with little fuss on release.

Just after this Teasdale and Durand announced that they had just three tracks left in the set, and the next would be ‘Chaise Longue’. Predictably, the audience was word-perfect, singing along with the band throughout the smash hit. The last two tracks of the set were ‘Mangetout’ and ‘CPR’, bookended the set with that heavier edge that is creeping into the band’s new sound. We had thought there would be an encore, but the last chord played out, and the venue’s sound system kicked in with no time for a reprise.

With a UK tour announced for November, the band are taking the opportunity to tighten and polish their live show. If this performance is any sign, they will be unstoppable by the time they come to tour.

Wet Leg:

Rhian Teasdale – lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Hester Chambers – backing vocals, lead guitar

Ellis Durand – bass, backing vocals

Henry Holmes – drums, percussion, backing vocals

Josh Mobaraki – rhythm guitar, synthesiser, backing vocals

Wet Leg setlist:

‘Catch These Fists’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘Liquidize’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘Oh No’ (from 2022 ‘Wet Leg’ album)

‘Ur Mum’ (from 2022 ‘Wet Leg’ album)

‘Jennifer’s Body’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘Being In Love’ (from 2022 ‘Wet Leg’ album)

‘Pillow Talk’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘Davina McCall’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘Angelica’ (from 2022 ‘Wet Leg’ album)

‘Chaise Longue’ (from 2022 ‘Wet Leg’ French Ltd Ed album)

‘Mangetout’ from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

‘CPR’ (from 2025 ‘Moisturizer’ album)

www.wetlegband.com