The owners of a pizza business hope that their business will be part of the revival of an arcade, helping to put an end to anti-social behaviour there.

Stefano Vittori, 36, the co-owner of Pommy’s Pizza, told a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel how Imperial Arcade was neglected but new businesses opening there would regenerate the area.

Pommy’s Pizza, at 12 Imperial Arcade, in Western Road, Brighton, opened in June and has applied for a licence to sell alcohol to customers at its premises from noon to 11pm.

The business is in the former Forfars shop, later rebranded Fresh.

Two neighbours objected to the application but Sussex Police and the council licensing team raised no objections.

Neither of the anonymous neighbours, whose details were redacted by the council, attended the licensing panel hearing today (Friday 25 July).

Since the business opened, Mr Vittori said that they had experienced some anti-social behaviour from street drinkers.

He said: “They are aggressive. We had them kicking our A-board in the last month, smashing it, coming inside, scaring people in the arcade – and people have left, especially when it is raining.

“We had proof of poo in the arcade in the morning so for us being there has been challenging but we want to make sure that all together we will improve that and we will make it nice for the residents – that is what we would like.

“I hope the residents will be happy to come down and have a pizza with us or a coffee with the neighbours, the noodle bar and the bubble tea that is already there.”

He offered to set up a WhatsApp group for neighbours and businesses in the arcade

Green councillor Kerry Pickett, who chaired the panel, asked if he would give residents a phone number if they did not want to join a WhatsApp group. Mr Vittori said yes.

The business aims to open until 10pm, serving the last drinks at 9.30pm, with 11pm closing as an option on busy summer days.

Currently, Pommy’s has a busy lunchtime trade selling its New York-style pizza by the slice, with more sit-down evening sales aimed at people who want a whole pizza and a beer.

Mr Vittori said that he was not a drinker himself but would like to offer people sitting in the restaurant the opportunity to have a beer from a local brewery with their food.

His business partner Riccardo Charsoni, 31, has experience of running a café bar in Bristol.

There was no intention to create a cocktail bar, Mr Vittori told the panel of three councillors – Steve Davis, Ivan Lyons and Councillor Pickett.

Mr Vittori said that he was hard of hearing and had a decibel reader to keep track of noise.

Music is not regulated before 11pm but, the panel was told, the business did not plan for live music, just low-level recorded music.

Pommy’s has space for five tables seating ten people inside and four tables outside for eight people.

The panel retired to make its decision which is due to be made public within five working days.