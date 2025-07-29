People living in three roads near a building that collapsed in Brighton at the weekend have been advised not to use their gardens and to keep their windows closed.

The advice was given to residents in Ryde Road, Hartington Street and Carisbrooke Street after the unexplained collapse of a building in Ryde Road on Sunday (27 July).

On Sunday, Brighton and Hove City Council said: “This morning a two-storey building in Ryde Road, Brighton collapsed.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) are at the scene.

“Residents in surrounding streets are advised to keep away from the building and not to use their gardens until the area has been made safe.

“The streets are Hartington Street, Carisbrooke Street and Ryde Road.

“The council’s out-of-hours highways team is helping to cordon off the area with barriers to keep members of the public safe.

“Utilities to the building are being shut off.

“Our building control team will work with ESFRS to assess the building further tomorrow.”

Yesterday (Monday 28 July) the council issued an update, saying “On Sunday, a non-residential privately owned property in Ryde Road partially collapsed.

“Our building control team visited the site earlier today to assess the damage after the site was secured on Sunday.

“While the cause of the collapse is not yet known, the building’s electricity supply has been disconnected at street level and the building control team are liaising with the landowners to ensure the building is made safe from further collapse.

“Residents near by in Ryde Road, Hartington Street and Carisbrooke Street have been advised to not use their gardens and to keep windows closed until the situation has been resolved.”