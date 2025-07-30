A Brighton rape crisis centre said that it had agreed to offer female-only groups after settling a lawsuit.

The case against the Survivors’ Network was brought by a woman who had been raped and was known as Sarah Summers or Sara Survivor or in court papers as GCS.

She said: “I’m so happy to share that women in Brighton and Hove now have the option of single-sex rape crisis therapy.

“This will be run by Survivors’ Network with input from me and other women survivors.”

The case was due to be tried in September but, on Monday (28 July), in a joint statement, Sarah Surviving and the Survivors’ Network said: “We are happy to share that Survivors’ Network has reached a mutual agreement with GCS, known in her public communications as ‘Sarah Surviving’ resolving the legal challenge brought against our organisation.

“We are pleased that this matter has been resolved without the need for trial.

“Survivors’ Network is proud to be providing a new peer support group for biological women and we are collaborating with Sarah Surviving along with other women survivors about this additional space.

“This group will be open to biological women who identify as women and biological women who do not have a gender identity.

“We understand for some biological women such a space is imperative for their healing and acknowledges their trauma.

“This group will run alongside our existing provision.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow through this process and we remain dedicated to serving all survivors with compassion, integrity and respect.”