People can be very quick to run down the National Health Service and I don’t like that – not least because the staff who work for the NHS are fantastic.

But they’re let down by the infrastructure. So much has been crammed on to the Royal Sussex County Hospital site – too much if you ask me.

And so often it’s where people go when they’ve got something wrong with them, even though they might be better off seeing their GP or a pharmacist.

Of course, it’s not always easy to see a GP and part of the reason is that we’re building more and more homes but we have fewer GP surgeries and fewer pharmacies than 10 or 20 years ago.

We’ve got fewer hospitals too. There were nine or more in Brighton and Hove in my lifetime. And at least three of those have been given over to housing.

Work stood still for quite a while at the old maternity hospital, in Buckingham Road, Brighton, although recently it seems to have started again.

Housing also looks likely at the top of Elm Grove, with the loss of the Brighton General as a hospital worthy of the name.

While across town, Hove General Hospital, in Sackville Road, closed almost 30 years ago and was turned into dozens of flats and called Tennyson Court.

When the hospital shut, the people of Hove were promised a replacement. The nearest we got was the polyclinic, on the old Holmes Avenue allotments, with Mill View on the same site.

Now, there’s so much more housing in the pipeline and it’ll put more pressure on our few remaining hospitals – and on their hard-working staff.

But one piece of land, where more than 1,000 homes are planned, holds out the chance to bring things back into balance a bit – Toads Hole Valley.

Plans to put a secondary school there have been dropped and outline permission was granted for even more homes.

It would be better if there’s a rethink before the detailed plans start going in to the council.

How about a small unit there for things like minor injuries to save people going all the way over to the Royal Sussex when they don’t really need to be in A&E?

It could even double up with a doctors’ surgery. Hove Medical Centre has outgrown its current home.

There’s only so much they can shoe-horn on to the jam-packed Royal Sussex site.

And as the last few big parcels of land inside the bypass are built on, this could be the last chance to serve Hove and ease the pressure in Brighton.

Dawn Barnett served as a Conservative member of Brighton and Hove City Council for Hangleton and Knoll from 2004 to 2023.