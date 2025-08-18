An independent is standing in the latest Brighton and Hove City Council by-election because “Queen’s Park deserves a councillor who is truly local, accountable and focused on community concerns – not party politics”.

Adrian Hart, 64, said that this would be his fourth attempt to win the seat – and his second by-election candidacy in just over a year in the same ward.

The former teacher stood in Queen’s Park in the local elections in May 2019, winning 500 votes – or 4 per cent of the votes cast.

At the May 2023 local elections, he stood in the ward again and doubled his share of the votes cast – to 8 per cent.

And in May last year, Mr Hart more than doubled his vote share – to 17 per cent – in the by-election that was called after the resignation of Labour councillor Chandni Mistry.

Mr Hart, a long-time community campaigner, said: “I’m standing as an independent candidate because Queen’s Park deserves a councillor who is truly local, accountable and focused on community concerns – not party politics.

“Since I stood as a candidate in 2019, I’ve highlighted the pattern of political parties parachuting in candidates with little or no connection to the ward.

“In 2023, Labour even admitted the main reason to vote for their candidates, apart from removing the incompetent Greens, was to ‘send a message to the Tories in Westminster’ – not to improve life in Queen’s Park.

“That gave us a Leicester-based Chandni Mistry, a councillor who rarely attended council meetings or surgeries, and it gave us Tristram Burden, who vouched for her and defended her absence.

“Both are now gone. Yet again, residents are being asked to pay for another election, vote along party lines and not for who will best represent them locally.

“This will be my fourth time standing. In each election, I’ve focused on the real issues affecting residents: housing, transport, education and basic accountability.

“As an independent, I’ve been free to speak openly – including on serious safeguarding failures in our schools that local parties have ignored.”

Mr Hart said that he had campaigned to protect children, including those who are autistic and same-sex attracted, who had been treated as trans despite the absence of a clinical diagnosis.

He said: “For this reason, I co-founded PSHE Brighton to support affected families and our concerns are now being taken seriously at a national level.

“NHS bosses have begun an urgent ‘rapid’ inquiry into how Brighton and Hove children were given harmful gender drugs.”

These concerns, he said, were not being taken seriously by Brighton’s political leadership.

Mr Hart added: “This by-election is another opportunity for Queen’s Park to choose a local voice, not a party mouthpiece.

“I’ve lived in the ward for 21 years. I’m not seeking a political career – I just want to represent the community I call home.”