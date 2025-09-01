Brighton and Hove Albion defender Igor Julio has joined West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian signed a four-year contract when he came to Brighton from the Italian side Fiorentina two years ago in a deal reported to be worth about £15 million.

Tonight (Monday 1 September), Albion said: “Igor Julio has joined West Ham United on loan for the season, subject to the usual regulatory approval.

“The 27-year-old has made 50 appearances since joining us in July 2023.

“This season he will play under former Albion head coach Graham Potter at West Ham.”

The current Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “With the competition we have at centre-back and Igor’s desire to play, this gives him that chance.

“He’s a great professional and we fully appreciate his appetite to play.

“We will be closely monitoring his progress and we wish him well for the season.”

Shortly before the Brazilian signed for Albion, he played for Fiorentina against West Ham when the Hammers won the Europa Conference League Final in Prague in 2023.

The defender was out injured for several months earlier this year after suffering a hamstring problem.

Reports linked him with possible moves to Crystal Palace and Real Sociedad, among others, as the transfer deadline approached.

Potter said: said: “I’m really pleased to have signed Igor and look forward to bringing him into our group.

“He is an experienced defender with a good pedigree who knows the Premier League well and has impressed during his time with Brighton.

“He has strengths and qualities that we believe will help us and add to what we already have here.”