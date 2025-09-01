A suspected serial burglar has been charged with 12 offences in Brighton and is due in court to answer the charges, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Between Sunday 20 July and Saturday 2 August, it was reported that residential properties and businesses were targeted.

“Burglaries were said to have occurred in St Nicholas Road, Kensington Street, Queen’s Place, Ditchling Road and King’s Road.

“Following police inquiries, a suspect was identified in connection with the investigation and he was arrested in London on Monday 4 August.

“Steven Convey, 35, of Hythe Road, Kent, was later charged with five counts of burglary and theft, one count of burglary, other than a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and fraud by false representation.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 August and was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at court on Wednesday 3 September.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “Burglary is an incredibly personal and invasive crime that can leave victims feeling vulnerable, violated and unsafe in their own homes, the very place they should feel most secure.

“We will always investigate burglary reports and recognise the significant impact they have on victims.

“In this case, a dedicated team has worked tirelessly to gather evidence and pursue every available line of inquiry and a man has now been charged with 12 offences and remanded in custody.”

Sussex Police added: “If you would like to speak with police in connection with this investigation, you can report online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 323 of 24/07.”