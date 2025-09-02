A husband-and-wife team hope to open a micropub on Hove seafront but some neighbours were concerned about the prospect of off-sales at the premises.

Their company, BeerBelly Ltd, wants to set up its micropub and bottle shop on the site of a former launderette at 15 Victoria Terrace, Hove.

They aim to sell specialist beers, ales and cider, with a small selection of wines and spirits.

Harry Penney, 33, and Robin Cullen, 34, who have more than 25 years’ experience working in hospitality between them, are both already personal licence holders.

Their licence application went before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel after five neighbours and the council’s licensing team objected to their application for a premises licence.

They want to be able to serve drinks from noon to 10.30pm from Monday to Saturday and until 10pm on Sundays.

At a licensing panel hearing today (Tuesday 2 September), licensing officer Emma Grant said that there were concerns that the off-licence aspect of the proposed business could add to crime, disorder and public nuisance in the area.

Council policy in central Hove is for no new alcohol-led outlets although it does allow for new licences if the applicant can show exceptional circumstances.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson, who represents Central Hove ward, spoke on behalf of people living in St Aubyns Mansions who raised concerns about the number of businesses already selling alcohol and a potential increase in anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Robinson said: “Residents have talked an awful lot about the problems that were experienced when the Co-op opened there, how it can increase the anti-social behaviour.

“Another outlet selling alcohol for off-sales in the area is just not acceptable for the prevention of crime and disorder and the prevention of public nuisance.”

Mr Penney said that the micropub would be selling craft beers, wines and spirits and hosting occasional small-scale events such as tasting evenings, “tap takeovers” and meet the brewer.

He said that they had applied for shorter than normal pub opening hours because they understood the council’s policy and had worked with Sussex Police on draft conditions on the proposed licence.

Mr Penney said: “We believe BeerBelly supports the council’s aim of encouraging a diverse mix of venues offering something different from traditional alcohol-led premises and attracting a more varied clientèle with a different attitude towards alcohol consumption than you might see in more traditional pubs and bars.

“We also won’t be hosting any live music or showing any sports or anything like that.”

He said that they had support from the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, Peter Kyle, for a craft beer outlet.

Ms Cullen, who is a qualified cicerone or beer sommelier, said: “If people want to drink on the beach or on the street, they’ll be going to the Co-op just down the road.

“Ours would be a lot more premium product and we’ll be marketing it as such.”

Draft conditions agreed with Sussex Police include no off-sales of spirits or draft alcohol products off the premises.

Customers drinking at the business would not be allowed to drink outside. If customers wished to smoke, they would have leave their drink inside.

All alcohol for sale would have to be specialist, small batch or locally produced. Alcohol sold for off-sales would have to be in sealed containers.

The panel of three councillors – Lucy Helliwell, John Hewitt, and Ivan Lyons – retired to make their decision which should be made public within five working days.