A year ago we announced the formation of a new Brighton based band composed of members and former members of Flip Top Head & The Famous People, Gene Pool, Jar Of Blind Flies, and Moon Idle. This exciting new coming together was born out of a mutual love of The Cure and Slowdive, and features vocalist Megan Wheeler, Sarah Ryan (guitar, synth, vocals), Alfie Beer (guitar, vocals), Jake Smith (bass), and Elik Eddy (drums); collectively they became Goodbye which is stylised as ‘goodbye’.

We attended and reviewed their debut live performance on 14th September 2024. This took place at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road in Brighton, and it was Megan’s very first live performance, but no-one would have ever guessed this. Our review concluded by stating “Wow, what an amazing first performance by Goodbye at The Rossi Bar on Saturday night. Their debut live show was certainly a special occasion”. Immediately there was a buzz around our team! Their sound wistfully dances between melancholic melodies and dreamy, nostalgia-laced tones, and has since earned them glowing reviews and early comparisons to Sonic Youth and The Sundays.

Now just one year one and Goodbye’s agitated dream-pop has already caused rumblings and murmurs to emerge across the UK’s alternative underbelly. Playfully displaying how closely tenderness and discourse are bonded; they weave intricate guitar lines and beautifully haunting vocals over textured syncopated rhythms, before the occasional flirt with cacophony.

Heralded as “one to watch” by NME, word of mouth buzz has been following the band since their inception and helped them find their place on stages supporting the likes of Lime Garden, Lambrini Girls & Mary In The Junkyard, as well as winning festival appearances at The Great Escape, Manchester Psych Fest & Wilderness.

Dork Magazine mentioned that “The exciting and new is always ready to burst through the door, and Goodbye will do it sooner than you think”. Well, soon may be drawing nearer as their debut single is set for release this October- if you haven’t already, then here’s your chance to ‘Meat’ Goodbye.

It has this morning been announced that promoters JOY. are putting on a headline show featuring Goodbye in support of their debut single. This will be going down at The Prince Albert on Friday 17th October, and tickets will be going on sale at 11am on Friday 12th September on the JOY. website HERE.

linktr.ee/goodbyeband