Councillors were asked why Brighton and Hove City Council has no vulnerability policy or strategy to support victims of anti-social behaviour.

Craven Vale resident Lee Catt, who co-chairs the council’s central area housing management panel, has experienced anti-social behaviour from neighbours in his block and supported people in his community.

Anti-social behaviour is an issue raised at three of the council’s four housing management panels taking place this month.

Representatives said that people felt “fobbed off” and “blacklisted”, according to questions published in the latest reports.

Mr Catt asked the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee yesterday (Monday 15 September) why the council had not followed recommendations by forming a policy from the Housing Ombudsman 2024 Spotlight report on attitude, respect and rights within social housing.

The report by the ombudsman, which deals with complaints against social landlords such as Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “There is a pressing need for landlords to create human-centric policies, adapt to meet the needs of all their residents and ensure the most vulnerable residents are not left behind.

“For many landlords, their current approach is potentially inadequate for responding effectively to the needs of the population it serves.”

Earlier this year, the Housing Ombudsman awarded Mr Catt £1,250 after finding fault with the way the council failed to deal with anti-social behaviour and make reasonable adjustments for him.

Mr Catt asked: “If there is one (a policy), where is it? When was it published? Why is it not easy to access? And why does it not apply to all ASB (anti-social behaviour) victims.”

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who chairs the committee, noted that Mr Catt wanted to speak with members of a task and finish group which is in the process of analysing how the council deals with anti-social behaviour and how it can improve.

Councillor O’Quinn read a response from the council’s housing team. It said: “We recognise the importance of ensuring that our housing services are inclusive, respectful and responsive to the needs of residents, particularly those who are vulnerable.

“While there is currently no standalone vulnerability policy or reasonable adjustment policy in place, I can confirm work is actively under way to address this as part of a wider programme of policy development which has so far included a new anti-social behaviour policy and hate incident policy.

“The vulnerability policy will set out our approach to adapting service provision to meet the individual needs of residents.

“It will be informed by equality data and lived experience and will reflect our commitment to recognising the unique experiences of each individual and tailoring accordingly.”

Mr Catt asked for an assurance that staff would receive training regarding their attitudes towards anti-social behaviour victims, saying that, from his experience, existing policies and procedures were not followed.

Councillor O’Quinn assured Mr Catt that she would look into the issue of training as part of the committee’s task and finish group on anti-social behaviour.