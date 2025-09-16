Mogwai have today announced a UK tour for February 2026, taking in 11 dates, starting at Paisley Town Hall on 12th February and running through to O2 Apollo in Manchester on 27th February, with a date a Brighton Dome sandwiched between on Friday 20th February, courtesy of FORM promoters.

The shows feature support from Forest Swords and follow this summer’s headline performance at South Facing Festival in London, and the band’s current, ongoing European tour.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access for the new shows, ahead of tickets going on general sale at 10am Friday 19th September. Dates are below; see www.mogwai.scot for details.

Mogwai – UK tour – February 2026:

Thu 12 Feb – Paisley Town Hall

Fri 13 Feb – Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 14 Feb – Birmingham O2 Academy

Sun 15 Feb – Nottingham Rock City

Fri 20 Feb – Brighton Dome

Sat 21 Feb – Portsmouth Guildhall

Sun 22 Feb – Bristol Beacon

Tue 24 Feb – Norwich The LCR

Wed 25 Feb – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 26 Feb – Gateshead – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Fri 27 Feb – Manchester O2 Apollo

The tour will see Mogwai performing songs from across their 30 year-spanning discography, including their 11th studio album ‘The Bad Fire’, released earlier this year to considerable critical acclaim. Produced by John Congleton (St Vincent, Angel Olsen, John Grant) at Chem19 studios in Blantyre, Scotland, the album features the singles ‘Lion Rumpus’, ‘God Gets You Back’ and ‘Fanzine Made Of Flesh’.

A Scottish colloquialism for Hell, ‘The Bad Fire’ draws inspiration from a series of tough personal moments that the band found themselves in following on from their chart-topping tenth album, 2021’s ‘As The Love Continues’. The band continued to work through this, leading to the creation of ‘The Bad Fire’: a collection of songs that forgo nostalgia and easy victories, once again finding Mogwai pushing forward with some of the most beautiful and explosive songs of their career. It is a record that retains Mogwai’s power whilst delving into fresh new territory for the band.

Praise for The Bad Fire:

“Unexpectedly heavenly” – The Guardian, 4* Album Of The Week

“Luminous soundscapes” – Uncut, 8/10

“A crafted, discerning grace” – Mojo, 4*

“Powerful and profound.” – Kerrang, 4*

“Heaven or Hell, the bad fire as lit by Mogwai always offers a flame of hope” – Prog

“Some of the most euphoric music they have ever made” – DIY, 4*

“A terrific followup to Mogwai’s number 1 smash” – The Quietus

“To retain the power to surprise and delight when entering its fourth decade is something few bands can claim” – Under The Radar, 8/10

“Uplifting new dimensions to their sound” – Pitchfork

