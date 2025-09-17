A by-election candidate has hit back at doorstep rumours over her time as a teacher at Brighton College.

Green candidate Marina Lademacher, 28, denied that she had been sacked by the independent school after working there for just a few months.

The press release announcing her selection as the candidate in the Queen’s Park by-election said that “Marina will … push back against Brighton College’s endless expansion.”

A party colleague denied claims of hypocrisy and said that this was a common thread in Green Party campaign literature going back many years.

A number of people have contacted Brighton and Hove News about her time at Brighton College – some of them angered by her stance towards the school where she used to work.

The parent of a Brighton College pupil said that she was sacked for using AI (artificial intelligence) to complete a reference for an Oxbridge applicant.

She denied the claim, with a fellow Green saying: “It’s a private matter between the school and Marina – but I understand that Marina resigned her position of employment there.”

A member of staff at the school said that it didn’t ring true, given the way that the application process tended to be handled.

Ms Lademacher, a Sussex University academic, hopes to win the vacant Queen’s Park seat on Brighton and Hove City Council, with voters due to go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday 18 September).

In a statement, she said: “I’m not sure where this story has come from as it’s the first time I have ever heard it.

“I totally reject the accusation and can only assume, with the timing of it being levelled, it is brought by someone attempting to sabotage my chances of becoming the councillor in Queen’s Park.

“I am proud of my track record in education, having been nominated for teaching awards and mentoring neurodivergent youth in the city.”

Another suggestion was that she objected to a planning application made by the school. While the council controversially redacts the names of objectors on the public planning register – unlike many other councils – objectors’ names are made available to the applicant.

When she was selected as the Green candidate, her party said: “Marina will speak up for every resident, fight for improvements to basics such as bin collections, social housing and playgrounds, push back against Brighton College’s endless expansion, call for rent controls to bring down spiralling rents, demand action on protecting trans and disabled rights and an end to complicity in genocide.”

One voter said: “Some of us like Brighton College and welcome the contribution it makes to our community and the values promoted by the school.

“I would have more faith in promises to push back against Brighton College if the Green candidate had said that she once worked there.

“It seems that even politicians tell the truth, it’s not necessarily the whole truth. And it’s that lack of openness and candour that corrodes people’s trust.

“Brighton College is not a bad neighbour, it is one of the biggest employers in the area and, while it is undoubtedly a place of some privilege, it quietly and without fuss gets on with a great many good deeds.”