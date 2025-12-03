More than one thousand people turned out to support grassroots music as the ‘Keeping Music Live’ tour travelled to seven UK cities this autumn, raising cash for Music Venue Trust and awareness for this crucial issue.

In late October and early November, shows took place at The New Adelphi Club in Hull, Yellow Arch in Sheffield, Castle Hotel in Manchester, Rough Trade in Nottingham, Voodoo Daddys in Norwich, Rough Trade East in London and WaterBear Venue in Brighton. With tickets priced at just £1 and all proceeds going directly to MVT, the tour combined emerging talent with an urgent cause, spotlighting breakthrough acts like Femur, Knife Bride, Liz Mann, Airport Dad and thistle alongside a wave of rising local artists and student performers.

The line-ups were as diverse as the venues themselves. In Sheffield, Yellow Arch erupted to the sounds of local cult band Femur (which includes the nephew of Jarvis Cocker), whose post-show reflection captured the essence of the project. “Without grassroots venues, we wouldn’t be where we are now. You need those early gigs where you’re playing to ten people, figuring it out, building confidence. That’s the difference between being an idea and becoming a band.”

In Hull, Maftin headlined The New Adelphi Club and praised the line-up’s range. “It really demonstrated the depth of interesting Yorkshire-based artists pushing boundaries. Without institutions like Music Venue Trust it wouldn’t be possible. It’s vital we continue to fight for independent venues in such tough times.”

In Nottingham, Brighton, Manchester and beyond, each show featured a mix of headliners, emerging artists and local openers. Some were students. Some were just starting out. Some were on the edge of breakthrough. But all were playing for the same reason, to keep vital grassroots venues alive.

Milly Pye, a student artist from Sheffield, summed it up: “The energy was great tonight. I feel like everybody’s here for a really good reason. We all just want to find community within music and keep these spaces alive.”

Organised in collaboration with Music Venue Trust, and supported by groups including Tickets for Good, Love Music Hate Racism and Save Our Scene, the tour was not just an artist showcase, it was a blueprint for how the music industry can adapt at a local level by bringing audiences back in, supporting venues and ensuring that the first rung of the ladder remains accessible to those just starting out.

Students from WaterBear were programmed as part of the main lineups, not added on as support. In every city they played full sets in established venues, alongside touring acts and local headliners. For the students it meant building experience where it matters. For the venues it brought new crowds through the door and proved that education can strengthen the live music circuit when it is connected to the real world.

Eve Massaad, CMO at WaterBear, said: “There is a huge amount of talent coming through at WaterBear and in cities across the UK. We know that new and emerging artists need a thriving live music scene to support their careers. We’re dedicated to doing our part in supporting our students and new artists from across the UK whilst shining a light on our amazing grassroots venues. We are proud to be part of something that has put these spaces back in the spotlight and reminded people what they are worth.”

According to the Music Venue Trust’s 2024 report, 125 grassroots venues closed last year alone, making it the worst year on record for the sector. Behind each closure is a local scene cut short, a network of jobs lost, a stage that won’t be stood on again. The Keeping Music Live tour is one of a number of campaigns helping to turn the tide and ensuring the long term sustainability of the live music industry.

This project will continue into 2026 supporting both grassroots venues and the thousands of young and emerging artists who need these spaces to support their development. WaterBear Music College opened a second venue in Brighton (WaterBear Music Bar) and expanded their campus and has reported a huge jump in student enrollment at their Sheffield college.

www.waterbear.org.uk/keeping-music-live

