Alex James’ ‘Britpop Classical’ will be bringing the unforgettable anthems of the 90’s to life at the Brighton Centre next year as part of a UK tour, where they will be fusing the raw energy of the era’s biggest hits, with the breathtaking power of the London Concert Orchestra.

Performed by Blur’s Alex James – with special guest performances from Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica and Reef’s Gary Stringer – this unique concert reimagines the songs that defined a generation, delivering an electrifying blend of melodies and stunning classical arrangements. We last caught Alex James live in action with Blur at Wembley Stadium on 9th July 2023 (Review HERE).

Featuring Alex James on bass, vocalists, symphony orchestra and live band, Britpop’s definitive songs take on a new dimension. From the infectious energy of Blur and Oasis to the rebellious spirit of Pulp and Supergrass, every track is elevated to soaring new heights.

This unique fusion of rock and orchestral music amplifies the raw emotion and power behind each song, transforming beloved classics into sweeping, cinematic performances.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Britpop for the first time, this one-of-a-kind showcase promises unforgettable memories where nineties nostalgia meets timeless orchestral brilliance.

Experience the enduring spirit in an unforgettable celebration of British music history with Alex James’ ‘Britpop Classical’ at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 15th March 2026. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased HERE.

For information on other dates and tickets visit www.britpopclassical.com.