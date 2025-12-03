The organisers of the Brighton Italian Festival have teamed up with conductor Simon Gray to present An Italian Opera Christmas – or Opera Natale – in the Paganini Room at the Old Ship Hotel.

They said: “After the resounding success and overwhelming demand for its return, the Italian Opera Night is back – this time with a festive sparkle – for a magical Christmas edition.

“This December, indulge in a truly enchanting festive experience in one of the most historic and intimate venues in musical history.

“Twenty-six superb opera singers performing in the intimate and historic Paganini Room – the same venue where the legendary Niccolò Paganini performed in 1831.

“Let the power, passion and elegance of Italian opera warm your heart this Christmas, with a programme featuring beloved Italian classics and a few seasonal surprises.

“Treat your ears, elevate your spirit and start the Christmas celebrations with a night of unforgettable music, culture and emotion.

“Seats are limited and demand is expected to be high. This is a one-night-only event not to be missed.”

At the first Brighton Italian Festival a few months ago, the Italian Opera Night was one of the stand-outs in a programme that included music, comedy, food, cocktails, talks and workshops.

The Christmas version is due to start at 7pm on Monday 23rd December and to last 2 hours 15 minutes.

Tickets cost £22.38. To book tickets, click here.