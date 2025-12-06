The Met Office has warned of a wet and windy weekend ahead, with gusts in Brighton and Hove expected to top 40mph.

More than half an inch of rain is expected to fall over the weekend with much of that coming in bursts today (Saturday 6 December).

The official forecaster said: “Low pressure will dominate this weekend, bringing wet and windy conditions for many.

“As we move into the new working week, there is potential for more disruptive weather and further weather warnings may be issued.

“Persistent rain will spread from the west, along with some gusty winds. This may lead to challenging conditions.

“Heavy rain will continue to move eastwards, followed by clear spells and showers. These may be locally heavy, with hail and thunder in the southwest, and windy along the coast.

“Given how wet it has already been, the additional rainfall, especially in western areas, could lead to localised flooding and travel disruption.

“Heavy rain from overnight lingers into Saturday (and) many places will see blustery showers and a brisk south to southwesterly wind.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather mild, tempered by brisk winds in the south.

“As Saturday draws to a close, attention turn to the next weather system gathering to the west. This system is set to bring almost a repeat performance, with another weather front extending across the country from west to east.

“Sunday begins on an unsettled note for many, with a band of rain arching its way northeastward and spreading steadily across most of the UK.

“This rain will be persistent for a time, especially in the north, but will clear to leave a drier end to the day across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

More disruptive weather is on the way during the week. Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A deepening area of low pressure will approach the UK from the southwest later on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds which are likely to affect the UK between late Monday and early Wednesday.

“At present, the exact track, depth and timings of this low are uncertain which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.

“This system has the potential to cause disruption and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer. We, therefore, urge people to keep up-to-date with the latest Met Office forecast.”