Rubbish could be picked up just once a fortnight after the rollout of weekly food waste collections.

Brighton and Hove City Council says since it increased the amount of plastic which can be recycled, the amount of general waste in bins is falling, and many bins are now only half full.

This is expected to fall further when food waste collections, which are currently being rolled out, are available across the city.

The cabinet will be asked to give the go ahead to officers to draw up plans for reducing doorstep collections two once every other week.

Deputy leader Tim Rowkins said: “We’ve made huge strides in modernising and improving the reliability of the service. Crucially, we are now seeing more and more waste moving from the refuse bin into recycling.

“As bins become emptier, we need to look at whether our current system is the most efficient and sustainable, and ask ourselves – can we justify collecting half-empty bins every week?

“Even prior to the major expansion of our recycling, we have been an outlier, with the vast majority of other councils having moved away from weekly collections some time ago.

“We know some residents will find the idea of this potential change difficult. I want to reassure them that for now, this is about exploring possibilities, not making any final decisions, and we’ll work closely with staff and residents every step of the way.

“I want to say a huge thank-you to our crews, who not only do an amazing job in all weathers but have also played a major role in transforming the service for our residents.”

Last week, a new system which allows people to check to see whether their rubbish has been collected or not on the council’s website was launched.

The council says it will soon report our collection performance weekly on the website too.

If the cabinet gives the go ahead, a report will go to the cabinet next spring or summer.

Weekly food waste collections will continue, and there will be no changes to recycling, communal bins or collections for flats.