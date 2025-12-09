A games area in a Hove park has reopened with recycled equipment.

Hangleton Park’s old pitch, which was nearing the end of its useful life and removed several weeks ago, has been replaced with a ‘nearly new’ facility that was previously installed at Moulsecoomb Hub.

New tarmac was laid and lines painted for football and basketball, saving the council thousands of pounds.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sport, Recreation and Libraries, said: “The games area looks great and is already proving popular with local football and basketball players.

“Recycling this ‘good as new’ games pitch has provided a long-lasting playing surface at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new court and surfacing.”

He added that Moulsecoomb will soon benefit from a new pitch, as part of the housing and hub development.

An official opening ceremony will take place next year.