Two libraries will close but work to set up volunteer run services will continue, a senior councillor has confirmed.

Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet agreed to close Westdene and Hollingbury libraries, and reduce opening hours at the flagship Jubilee Library and Carnegie Library in Hove.

Deputy leader councillor Jacob Taylor said the council is doing all it can to protect the city’s library service while facing a challenging financial situation.

Councillor Taylor said: “With a heavy heart, I do think we should proceed with these proposals, and in particular on Westdene, we are making a formal decision, but it is not the end of the story for that building and facility.

“We do need to work with the school and the community to see whether there is some continued provision that can be used in that space to the benefit of at least the school, but preferably the overall community.

“That’s a commitment we make today in making this decision.”

At the start of today’s meeting, cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries Alan Robins faced a grilling from residents and councillors about the proposals.

Westdene representative Ruth Williams asked on behalf of the library campaigners whether children accessing the library through an internal door were counted in needs and use analysis.

She also asked why the cabinet was not taking on board the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee recommendation to wait, which was also raised by Green councillor Sue Shanks.

On Westdene Councillor Robins said data on library card used had been looked at as well as the number of items issued to children at the primary school.

In response to the scrutiny committee concerns, Councillor Robins said the recommendation as well as all the representations from the public were considered alongside other factors before the final report to cabinet.

When presenting the case to cabinet Councillor Robins said the process was keeping him awake at night.

He said: “It’s been a difficult time, I can’t stress in all my time as a councillor have I found anything as difficult as this.

“To hear people say ‘well it’s easy, what you’ve got to do is just to this, just do that’. I think of the nights I’ve laid awake worrying about how we go about it.”

Councillor Robins said in previous years the council would not have worried about relatively small amounts of money, but described the council’s general budget, which covers day-to-day spending on frontline services, as “running on fumes”.

Councillor Robins said there is community infrastructure levy (CIL) money which could be used to support a library which was not part of the council’s service.

Councillor Jacob Allen said he spent much of his childhood in Woodingdean library and would hate to see it close, and had received multiple emails from residents concerned about the impact on the community.

As the proposed cuts would impact on budget savings, he was concerned an unbalanced budget would result in the council having to file a section 114 notice, which is essentially declaring bankruptcy.

Councillor Allen said: “Commissioners come in and start running your finances for you. Croydon Council in South London issued a section 114 in 2023 and the government commissioners closed 40 per cent of their libraries, or at least proposed to.

“This proposal is to close 15 per cent of our libraries, which is still a tough decision, but if we don’t have a handle on the finances it can be so much worse for a much greater proportion of the city.”

Councillor Birgit Miller said even with the closures Brighton and Hove will have a better library service than East Sussex.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “Closing any community space is the last thing anyone wants to do, as an administration.

“I am proud that we have overwhelmingly moved in the opposite direction so far in our two and a half year term, which is to open new facilities and make universal services even more accessible.”

She said there is Better Brighton Fund money available to residents which communities can apply for through a consultation currently underway on the council website.

The cabinet, which met at Hove Town Hall, agreed to reduce opening hours at the Jubilee Library by five hours a week on Monday evenings and Sunday afternoons, and Hove Library for five hours on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons from Wednesday 1 April 2026.

Hollingbury and Westdene libraries will close on Tuesday 31 March 2025. Rottingdean library will remain open with a report coming to cabinet in a year’s time after the council explores alternative options for a community-based service.