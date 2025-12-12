Public toilets could once again be available in a city centre park which has been without them for more than three years.

The toilets in the £1 million cafe in the centre of The Level were closed in 2022 after persistent vandalism and drug overdoses

Two years ago, Brighton and Hove City Council announced it would be converting the neighbouring MacLaren Pavilion into a cafe kiosk with toilets,

It would then lease it at a reduced rate with the understanding the tenant would maintain the toilets. It’s hoped that their position, in better view of the cafe operator, customers and people using the playground, will make them less prone to vandalism.

This week, the council said the lease has now been signed, and the new tenant is hoping to open in the new year.

Meanwhile, the youth sports charity which is hoping to take on the main cafe building – also known as the Velo Cafe after its first tenant – is expected to submit a planning application to support its bid for a grant to make necessary repairs.

An advert for its lease in 2024 said the building needed £360,000 worth of repairs. Much of the work is needed because of water damage which investigations eventually found was caused by damage to Victorian drainage systems made when the skatepark was installed.

The main building’s toilets are likely to be ripped out and the space used for something else such as storage.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “We’re pleased to confirm a lease has been signed for the refurbished Maclaren Pavilion, which includes responsibility for managing the public toilets.

“We understand the new owner is planning a soft launch before fully opening in the new year. This is brilliant news and means not only will visitors to The Level be able to enjoy the new café, but they will also benefit from the much-needed toilets.

“We’re also expecting a planning application for the Velo Café building to be submitted shortly which will then lead to grant applications being made for a new project which a charity would like to deliver on the site.”