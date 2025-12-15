The Ordinary Boys are back! They have announced a special one-off hometown show in Worthing this March 2026, don’t miss out!

The Ordinary Boys started out life under the banner of Next in Line around the beginning of the century and before long they had taken the name of a Morrissey tune and morphed into The Ordinary Boys and were inspired by punk rock and Britpop music. Success was almost immediate with no less than three of the four singles from their debut album, ‘Over the Counter Culture’, breaking into the UK Singles Top 40, the album itself even cracked the UK Top 20 Albums in 2004, and they secured the support slot on the Kaiser Chiefs tour.

Momentum gained the following year with the arrival of their second long-player, ‘Brassbound’, which reached No.11 in the UK Album Charts and that contained a couple of hit singles, with the standout being their ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ which reached No.16 in the UK Singles Chart, but it re-entered the charts in January 2006 following singer Samuel Preston’s appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, reaching No.3 on the UK Singles Chart. The tune also featured in the ‘Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix’ film.

Studio album three, ‘How to Get Everything You Ever Wanted in Ten Easy Steps’ came out in the Autumn of 2006 and this contains a trio of UK Top 10 hit singles, namely ‘Nine2Five’ (No.6), ‘Lonely At The Top’ (No.10) and ‘I Luv U’ (No.7). The Ordinary Boys went on to tour in Japan and supported acts such as Morrissey, Paul Weller and The Who.

However cracks appeared in the band and they called it a day in 2008. A revived Ordinary Boys reunited in December 2011 for a full UK tour of small venues. Preston stated that his objective had been “to give this band the decent burial that they didn’t get in 2008”. On 13th December 2013 they played a one-off gig at the Hoxton Bar and Grill in Shoreditch, London and by the end of the year a shuffled lineup were back at it and self-titled album four dropped in 2015.

Wind the clock forward to 1st December 2025, and ‘Christmas Starts Tonight’ was released as a collaborative single between The Ordinary Boys and singer Olly Murs; the song was written by Preston and started as the demo for eventual Murs single ‘Run This Town’, which was released in October 2025. ‘Christmas Starts Tonight’ debuted at No.82 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

The current Ordinary Boys lineup is listed as Samuel Preston, Charlie Stanley, James Gregory and Matthew Powers. The band (and JOY. promoters) have announced a special one-off hometown show at The Venue (formerly St Paul’s Church) in Worthing on Saturday 14th March. This is a great venue – read more HERE.

