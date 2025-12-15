A Brighton rabbi has paid tribute to his cousin, also a rabbi, who was killed by a gunman in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, yesterday (Sunday 14 December).

British-born rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, has been named as one of the victims of the Hanukkah attack which Australian police said was a terrorist incident.

His family described the 41-year-old as a warm, deeply caring and joyful rabbi whose wife Chayala celebrated the birth of their youngest child, a boy, two months ago.

Rabbi Eli’s cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, told Jewish News: “How can a joyful rabbi who went to a beach to spread happiness and light, to make the world a better place, have his life ended in this way?”

Rabbi Zalman has lived in Brighton for more than 20 years, serving Jewish students and young adults in the area.

He said that Rabbi Eli’s death had left his family completely numb but that he would want them to respond to this act of “irrational hate” with “irrational love”.

He said that his cousin was a “real, vivacious character” and a “very warm, energetic, caring, lively person” who spent a lot of time caring for the elderly people in his community.

He added: “He was really concerned for every person he interacted with. He used his energetic, vivacious personality to love people, care for people and be kind.

“We live in strange, difficult, challenging times. But we need to be confident to be able to tell the world that we are proud of who we are. We’re confident in who we are.

“We can go and light those candles indoors and outdoors and celebrate our Judaism in public.

“He’s no longer with us because of irrational hate. Our response to irrational hate has to be irrational love, irrational goodness, irrational positivity.

“His family are completely numb. His family are not responding to messages. They’re completely numb and in shock.

“If Eli was with us, I could even hear him giving me a nudge in my ribs and saying, ‘Don’t become numb. Become optimistic and positive and spread positive messages.’

“The world is a beautiful place. There are a few dark evil people who are trying to seed hate and division. But the world ultimately is a positive place, a beautiful place, and our job is to reveal that.”

Rabbi Zalman told ITV about attending a Hanukah celebration in Hove where hundreds gathered outside the town hall to dance and celebrate together, adding: “This has to be our response.”

He learnt about his cousin’s death after prayers ended at a synagogue when he turned his phone back on and saw messages from his wife and sister about a terrorist attack in Sydney.

His cousin’s name was on a list of people to pray for and Rabbi Zalman said: “The first reaction was overwhelming.

“Is he ok? Is his family ok? Is his community ok? I hadn’t even seen the news yet.”

Rabbi Eli’s great uncle was the rabbi at the Heaton Park synagogue, in Manchester, where two members of the congregation were killed during a terror attack in October.