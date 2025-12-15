The NHS trust that runs three hospitals in Brighton has appointed a new chief executive five months after his predecessor left.

Andy Heeps takes charge of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust from today (Monday 15 December), having been interim chief executive since July.

The trust runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Sussex Eye Hospital, all in Kemp Town, as well Southlands, in Shoreham, Worthing Hospital, the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath, and St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester.

Dr Heeps follows George Findlay who bowed out in July after three years at the helm.

The trust said: “The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust board has appointed Dr Andy Heeps as the organisation’s new chief executive.

“Andy has a strong clinical background as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist and is an experienced senior leader in the NHS.

“He has been the trust’s interim chief executive since July, having previously served as deputy chief executive and chief operating officer, roles he also held at North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust prior to joining University Hospitals Sussex.

“Andy’s appointment concludes a comprehensive and competitive recruitment process. As well as formal interviews, this included a series of stakeholder events held to enable colleagues and partners to express their views on the type of leadership the next phase of the trust’s development requires.

“The trust board’s priorities are strengthening the organisational culture of University Hospitals Sussex and ensuring it operates in a way that reflects its values and it recognises that change is necessary to do so.”

The trust board’s chair Philippa Slinger said that she and her colleagues had been impressed by Dr Heeps’s commitment and willingness to listen, reflect honestly on what has not worked and to take accountability for driving the change required, including in leadership behaviours and decision making.

She added: “The board is delighted that Andy will be the trust’s new chief executive. Andy is known for visible inclusive leadership, strong system collaboration and a record of delivering improvement.

“We are confident that, with Andy’s leadership, the trust will continue to improve, address our challenges and transform our culture and services to better serve our patients, community and partners.”

Dr Heeps said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been appointed chief executive and grateful for the confidence shown by the board.

“My immediate focus will be on supporting our teams through the difficult winter period ahead but I’m also committed to making the big longer-term changes that will help them improve and transform services for patients.”

The trust added: “He becomes chief executive with immediate effect.”