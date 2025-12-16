The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2025 and we have reviewed around 300 separate musical events. This means that we have witnessed in excess of 1000 live performances! A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This highlights exactly how buoyant our city’s music scene is and long may it continue to be so!

We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing all of the performances and then each team member chose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ whether we have reviewed them or not. Technically, we actually mean ‘Top 5 Performances Of The Year’ as many have taken place as part of a festival.

The list below is shown in team members’ names in alphabetical order. So enjoy it and check out which gigs you were at.

So without further ado, here goes……

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. BABYSHAMBLES, AIRCOOLED, BIG REFERENCE – White Rock Theatre Studio 27, Hastings, Wednesday 5th November

2. THE MEFFS, CARSICK – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 1st February

3. COACH PARTY, LEMONSUCKR – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Sunday 4th May

4. KID KAPICHI, MURDERERS ARE OPTIMISTS – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 12th July

5. SUMWOT – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, Friday 8th August

Andy Sturmey (photographer)

1. KRAFTWERK – ‘Forever Now’ Festival, National Bowl, Milton Keynes, Sunday 22nd June

2. CMAT – Brighton Dome, Thursday 20th November

3. ERASURE – Union Chapel, London, Friday 19th September

4. STING – Eventim Apollo, London, Sunday 26th or Monday 27th or Tuesday 28th October

5. ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton, Wednesday 14th – Saturday 17th May

Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson (reviewer)

1.YARD – ‘The Great Escape’ Daltons, Brighton, Thursday 15th May

2. MAQUINA – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 21st February

3.JED – ‘Homegrown Festival’, The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 12th April

4.SUNBEAM – ‘The Great Escape’ – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 17th May

5.CARL COX, JOHN DIGWED, DEEP DISH – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton, Saturday 26th July

Cherie Elody (photographer)

1. GORILLAZ – Copper Box Arena, London, Tuesday 2nd September

2. MY BLOODY VALENTINE – Aviva Studios, Manchester, Monday 24th November

3. STEVIE WONDER – Hyde Park, London, Saturday 12th July

4. THE FLAMING LIPS – Brixton Academy, London, Saturday 26th April

5. BOB DYLAN – Brighton Centre, Friday 7th November

Christian Le Surf (reviewer)

1. PORTER ROBINSON, UNDERSCORES – O2 Academy Brixton, London, Thursday 6th March

2. LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, FRIEDBERG – O2 Academy Brixton, London, Thursday 12th June

3. KRAFTWERK – Royal Palace Open Air, Brussels, Belgium, Thursday 14th August

4. BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE, MATTHEW JAMAL – Troxy, London, Thursday 10th April

5. CAROLINE, CROSSPIECE – Islington Assembly Hall, London, Tuesday 3rd June

Cris Watkins (photographer)

1. ALICE COOPER – O2 Arena, London, Friday 25th July

2. THE BABOON SHOW – ‘Rebellion Festival’, Blackpool, Thursday 7th August

3. BABYSHAMBLES – Koko, Camden, London, Monday 15th December

4. JOOLS – ‘Mutations Festival’, The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 8th November

5. THE MOLOTOVS – Electric Ballroom, Camden, London, Thursday 23rd October

David Gyokos (photographer)

1. GARY NUMAN – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 25th June

2. BONOBO – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Beach, Friday 18th July

3. LE LAMB, SWALLOWTAIL, VERONICA. RESTLESS TAXIS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 10th October

4. BLEACH LAB – Patterns, Brighton, Tuesday 18th November

5. ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘Beach House Sessions AllDayer, WaterBear Bar & Venue, Brighton, Saturday 25th October

David McLean (reviewer)

1. HEARTWORMS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 25th February

2. PANIC SHACK – Patterns, Brighton, Tuesday 6th May

3. GARY NUMAN – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 25th June

4. THE MOLOTOVS – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 22nd August

5. THE HIVES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 3rd September

Gary Lawrence (reviewer)

1. BAXTER DURY – Brighton Dome, Friday 21st November

2. TOM ROBINSON – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, Tuesday 28th October

3. SIR RAMBLE – Royal Albert Hall, London, Tuesday 25th November

4. CHRIS DIFFORD – The Old Market, Hove, Tuesday 30th September

5. KITTY LIV – Omeara, London, Monday 23rd June

Graeme Houston (reviewer)

1. JOHN CALE – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Thursday 27th March

2. MONO – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 5th November

3. PRIMAL SCREAM – Roundhouse, London, Monday 8th December

4. ANJA HUWE – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Thursday 30th October

5. DOG RACE – The Lexington, London, Wednesday 17th September

Guy Ramone (reviewer)

1. THE COURETTES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 16th November

2. SLOMOSA – Green Door Store, Brighton, Thursday 6th February

3. CM WOLF & THE BACKBONES – Rockrunners Rock & Motor Club, Berlin, Saturday 27th September

4. THEATRE OF HATE – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 2nd October

5. SPEAR OF DESTINY – Dust, Brighton, Sunday 1st June

Ian Holman (reviewer)

1. THE LAST DINNER PARTY – Brighton Centre, Friday 5th December

2. GOODBYE – The Prince Albert, Friday 17th October

3. HEARTWORMS – Concorde 2, Tuesday 25th February

4. LE LAMB – The Hope & Ruin, Friday 10th October

5. LEMONSUCKR – The Prince Albert, Saturday 15th February

Jacquie Tutt (reviewer)

1. 80’S HIFI – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 1st June

2. THE CUREHEADS, SIOUXIE & THE BUDGIEES – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 3rd May

3. HOT ROD ROLL – The Albion, Hastings, Sunday 22nd June

4. LENE LOVICH – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 24th May

5. MUS3 – The White Rock, Hastings, Thursday 20th February

Jim Rogerson (reviewer)

1. X-SLF – Voodoo, Belfast, Friday 15th August

2. THE OUTCASTS – Limelight, Belfast, Saturday 16th August

3. THE WALL – 100 Club, London, Sunday 27th July

4. FACE UP – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 15th June

5. UK SUBS – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Thursday 6th March

Keir Shields (reviewer)

1. FATHER JOHN MISTY – Brighton Dome, Monday 14th April

2. OASIS, RICHARD ASHCROFT – Wembley Stadium, London, Friday 25th July

3. MASSIVE ATTACK, AIR – Lido Festival, Victoria Park, London, Friday 6th June

4. FONTAINES DC – Barba Negra, Budapest, Saturday 21st June

5. BLONDSHELL, WESTSIDE COWBOY – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 10th September

Martin J. Fuller (reviewer)

1. PULP – The O2 Arena, London, Saturday 14th June

2. GANS – Green Door Store, Tuesday 2nd September.

3. JANE WEAVER – ‘Brighton Psych Fest’, Concorde 2, Friday 29th August

4. KAISER CHIEFS – ‘On The Beach Festival’, Brighton Beach, Sunday 27th July

5. HAIM – Brighton Centre, Sunday 28th October

Michael Hundertmark (photographer)

1. KINGS OF LEON – ‘Victorious Festival’, Southsea Seafront, Portsmouth, Sunday 24th August

2. PULP – The O2 Arena, London, Saturday 14th June

3. LAUREN MAYBERRY – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, Wednesday 26th March

4. PIGEON DETECTIVES – Electric Brixton, London, Friday 14th November

5. BATTLESNAKE – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 8th July

Mike Burnell (photographer)

1. FATBOY SLIM – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 10th December

2. THE MACCABEES – ‘All Points East’, London, Sunday 24th August

3. THE HIVES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 3rd September

4. WET LEG – Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 23rd March

5. HINDS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 17th February

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor and reviewer)

1. KRAFTWERK – ‘Forever Now’ Festival, National Bowl, Milton Keynes, Sunday 22nd June

2. GARY NUMAN – Eventim Apollo, London, Friday 21st November

3. SEXTILE – Dust, Brighton, Friday 30th May

4. YARD – The Grand Central, (Alternative Escape), Brighton, Friday 16th May

5. THE HUMAN LEAGUE – ‘On The Beach’, Brighton Beach, Wednesday 23rd July

Nick Tutt (photographer)

1. STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 11th March

2. CLASS OF ‘79 – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 26th April

3. LENE LOVICH – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 24th May

4. KID KAPICHI – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 12th July

5. ‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’, ‘Beatweave’ – The Pig, Hastings, Friday 18th-Sunday 20th July

Peter Greenfield (reviewer)

1. MOON IDLE – ‘Moves Festival’, The Old Market, Hove, Sunday 18th May

2. CORDELIA GARTSIDE – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Thursday 13th November

3. OPAL MAG – Alphabet, Brighton, Thursday 27th November

4. LYNNIE SNOW – ‘Hidden Herd’, The Hope & Ruin, Thursday 28th August

5. GOODBYE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Friday 17th October

Petra Eujane (photographer)

1. RADIOHEAD – O2 Arena, London, Tuesday 25th November

2. TURIN BRAKES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 14th November

3. THE DIVINE COMEDY – Brighton Dome, Monday 13th October

4. SUNDAY (1994) – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 19th November

5. WINTER GARDENS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 20th March

Phil Newton (reviewer)

1. DUA LIPA – Wembley Stadium, London, Friday 20th June

2. HAIM – Brighton Centre, Sunday 26th October

3. BILLY NOMATES – Resident, Brighton, Tuesday 20th May

4. THE LAST DINNER PARTY – Brighton Centre, Friday 5th December

5. CMAT – Brighton Dome, Thursday 20th November

Richie Nice (reviewer)

1. THE NOIR MATES – ‘Rats With Wings’, The Pipeline, Brighton, Friday 7th November

2. SPLIT DOGS – ‘Bright N Sleazy’, Daltons, Brighton, Sunday 13th July

3. GARY NUMAN – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 24th June

4. POP WILL EAT ITSELF – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Saturday 19th July

5. WELLY – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 13th October

Rob Orchard (photographer)

1. BIG LONG SUN – Alphabet, Brighton, Thursday 24th July

2. STEALING SHEEP – ‘Mutations Festival’, Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 8th November

3. CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIE PIE – ‘The Great Escape’, Manchester Street Arts Club, Brighton, Friday 16th May

4. THE NEW EVES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 9th October

5. STEREOLAB – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Friday 5th December

Sara-Louise Bowrey (photographer)

1. THE PRODIGY – ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Sunday 29th June

2. IGGY POP – ‘Bearded Theory’, Catton Hall & Gardens, Walton-on-Trent, Saturday 24th May

3. SEX PISTOLS FEAT FRANK CARTER – ‘Beautiful Days’, Escot Park, Ottery Saint Mary, Saturday 16th August

4. KNEECAP – ‘2000 Trees’, Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, Thursday 10th July

5. GARY NUMAN – Eventim Apollo, London, Friday 21st November

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. CABARET VOLTAIRE – Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Brighton, Saturday 22nd November

2. GANG OF FOUR – Forum, Kentish Town, London, Tuesday 24th June

3. MURO – East Street Tap, Brighton, Thursday 15th May

4. DEAD BOB – 4AD Muziekclub, Diksmuide, Belgium, Saturday 11th October

5. THE MOB – Rebellion Festival, Winter Gardens, Opera House, Blackpool, Saturday 9th August

Sophie Tebb (reviewer)

1. ETHEL CAIN – Eventim Apollo, London, Saturday 11th October

2. FOUR TET – Alexandra Palace, London, Friday 21st November

3. BOKO YOUT – ‘The Great Escape’, Manchester Street Arts Club, Brighton, Thursday 15th May

4. DUTCH INTERIOR – ‘End Of The Road Festival’, Larmer Tree Gardens, Blandford Forum, Sunday 31st August

5. KELLY LEE OWENS – ‘Lido Festival’, Victoria Park, London, Saturday 14th June

Steve Willcox (reviewer)

1. THE HIVES – Concorde2, Brighton, Wednesday 3rd September

2. WELLY – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 13th October

3. BODEGA – Shackleton Arms, London, Saturday 2nd August

4. NIL BY HABIT – The Rossi Bar (Alternative Escape), Brighton, Saturday 17th May

5. BRAINFACE – Daltons, Brighton, Saturday 26th July