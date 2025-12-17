In just a few weeks time reggae legends Eek-A-Mouse, Dawn Penn, and Scientist will be heading to Chalk in Brighton for a full on evening’s session to get your body movin’. The date for your diary is Friday 30th January from around 6pm to 10pm.

Let’s find out a bit more……..

EEK-A-MOUSE

Ludicrous, bizarre and uniquely original, few entertainers have had such a profound effect on the reggae dancehall scene as Eek-A-Mouse.

Revered for his wit and humour, biting social commentary and infectious energy, Eek-A-Mouse became a household name in Jamaica through his signature vocal style called ‘sing jaying’ a combination of toasting and singing with a strong percussive element

His high-pitched vocal style would set him apart from his peers, but what truly elevates him above the rest is the quality of his melodies and music.

DAWN PENN

Dawn Penn is a Grammy nominated artist of the original queens of reggae music. First female reggae artist to perform at the BET Awards and a native of Kingston, Jamaica, she grew up in a musical family, studying piano, classical violin and performing with her sisters Pat and Audrey in churches. Her first recording ‘When I’m Gonna Be Free’ was in 1966. She then recorded for the legendary Coxsone Dodd at Studio One and her first hit came in 1967 with the title ‘You Don’t Love Me – No, No, No’, one of the most famous reggae hits of all-time which has been covered by countless artists around the world including Beyonce, Rihanna, Sean Paul, Wu-Tang Clan, Eve, J Millz and Lily Allen to name a few.

SCIENTIST-DUBMASTER

Scientist, is a legendary Jamaican recording engineer and producer, born in 1960, who rose to fame in the 1980s mixing dub music. A protégé of King Tubby, he learned his craft at Tubby’s studio before developing his own extravagant mixing style, characterised by deep, bass-heavy sound, wild album titles, and distinctive artwork. Scientist pioneered complex, layered mixes, especially during his time at Channel One Studios, and his innovative work continues to influence modern dub and electronic music.

We have learned that 70% of the tickets for this Horizon Promotions concert have already been snapped up. So those still intending on going can grab yours from HERE and HERE.