Conservative councillors boycotted a special council meeting at which two people were awarded the “freedom of the city” on a point of principle.

Brighton and Hove City Council honoured Emily Kenward, founder of the charity Time to Talk Befriending, and Abraham Ghebre-Ghiorghis, the council’s former principal legal adviser and monitoring officer.

Both were formally nominated for the honour at the special council meeting by the Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey.

At Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday 18 December), Councillor Sankey praised the contribution of both over many years – and the honour was backed unanimously by all councillors in the chamber.

But in a statement, the Conservatives said: “The Conservative group feel that the award of the freedom of the city is not one to be given lightly.

“As Brighton and Hove holds a prominent place in the country and it’s the city’s highest honour, it should be reserved for those whose work has not only demonstrated citywide significance but ideally earned national renown.”

The council changed its approach to the honour earlier this year, inviting nominations from members of the public.

The council said: “The award recognises exceptional service or achievement that has made a significant impact on the city and its people.”

The honour was first bestowed in 2004 on the journalist Adam Trimingham, who died earlier this year.

Individual recipients have included World War I veteran Henry Allingham, RAF pilot Marc Heal, former Brighton and Hove Buses boss Roger French and former Lord Lieutenant Sir Peter Field.

Others include Olympic champion Steve Ovett and football bosses Dick Knight, Tony Bloom and Chris Hughton for their achievements with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The freedom of the city was also bestowed on the former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi although she was later stripped of the honour. And most recently the suffragette Mary Clarke was recognised.