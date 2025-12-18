The Theatre Royal Brighton’s immersive festive show — ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD — is produced in collaboration with Flock Theatre Makers and Theatre Royal Brighton Creative Learning.

After delighting sell out audiences in 2023, Flock Theatre Makers, in collaboration with Theatre Royal Brighton Creative Learning, return with an updated version of their beautiful and heartwarming festive tale reimagined for audiences this Christmas.

Your magical and charming journey begins in the foyer when you are greeted by Fern who has been searching for 6 years for The Whispering Wood. She announces that she needs our help with the search and as she wrangles the audience members we start to hear strange sounds and whispering voices which become louder as time goes by. The excitement is palpable amongst the children who range from babies to 7/8 year olds and their accompanying adults. I won’t spoil the experience by going into the details of the search but our journey leads us finally to The Whispering Wood. It is here where tall tales are told by talking trees and curious characters are waiting to meet you.

This heartwarming adventure is a tale of loss, the power of hope and discovery, which blends puppetry, immersive design and music. It’s a storytelling adventure filled with joy amidst the rustle and chatter of the leaves and branches in this very special wood, a place where secrets are discovered and hopes are shared.

At the end you are invited write your wish on a leaf and hang it on the tree outside the front door of the theatre. My granddaughter did just that.

It is a truly delightful show and despite the loud music rehearsal of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ blaring out the journey to The Whispering Wood was charmingly conducted by Fern. The Flock Theatre Makers’ storyteller was riveting and she managed to overcome the interruptions by very animated children. Take your little ones, the show is designed for 4-8 year olds, along for great fun and storytelling.

Theatre Royal Brighton,

New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Wed 17 Dec 2025 – Sat 03 Jan 2026

Tickets from £15.00