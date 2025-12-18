The Kinks. What does that band name mean to you?

How did it all begin? Who were they? How on earth did a bunch of working-class lads from Muswell Hill become one of the most influential bands of the 60s and 70s? These questions and many more are answered in this exhilarating and unexpectedly moving celebration of the music, lives of the band members and those around them.

Whether you are a die-hard fan, familiar with their rapid rise to fame in early 1960s and their subsequent huge catalogue of hits, or like me you really feel you really ought to know more, then ‘Sunny Afternoon’ is for you.

Written by Joe Penhall, based on the original story by Ray Davies the show is named after their 1966 hit single. The original 2014 production, was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

It’s much more than a mere ‘jukebox’ tribute, as it charts how the band’s original line-up comprising brothers Ray Davies (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and younger Dave Davies (lead guitar, vocals), Pete Quaife (bass), and Mick Avory (drums, percussion) forged their way from life as backing band The Ravens, to renaming as ‘The Kinks’ by their newly appointed management and the recognition of their talent as songwriters and performers in their own right.

The individual characters, script and interweaving of The Kinks’ discography works so well. Davies’ lyrics are brought to life as we’re taken on a journey of emotions, from the combined excitement and frustration of youth breaking tradition, with “You Really Got Me” and “All Day & All of the Night” (with the volume turned up full blast), through to the sensitive and reflective “Tired Of Waiting of You’ and ‘I Go to Sleep”, the latter reminding us that his young wife and baby daughter are thousands of miles away, whilst they are away on tour. “Homesickness is real” he declares.

There are familiar themes – dubious contracts, ‘rip-off’ management commissions, band member in-fighting, raucous partying. However, ‘Sunny Afternoon’ manages to avoid potential clichés by developing each main character with unexpected depth and sensitivity. We have to remind ourselves they were all just teenagers at the time, thrust into the emerging “swinging sixties” music scene, not knowing exactly where it would take them. Cue, “This Time Tomorrow (Where Will We Be?)”.

‘Sunny Afternoon’ is performed alongside the feel-good factor of the 1966 World Cup win, to bring us back to London and the recurring thoughts of ‘home’, where the lyrics of ‘Waterloo Sunset’ reflect that theme.

Each of the leads acts, sings and plays live to great effect and with immense energy, ably supported by the wider cast and musicians on stage.

Special mention must go to Danny Horne (Ray Davies) who fully inhabits his character’s personal ups and downs, as he balances creative songwriting and mesmerising, energetic performance with seemingly endless demands from his bandmates and management. The ‘telephone scene’ illustrates the personal pressure he’s under perfectly.

Oliver Hoare (Dave Davies) obviously relishes his role as raucous younger brother, leaving all the worries to Ray as he parties with their groupies and samples all that’s on offer in their new world away from home – including chandeliers!

The finale was a set of real crowd-pleasers, that had everyone up off their seats, dancing in the aisles and singing along loudly. A fitting end to a thoroughly entertaining evening.

A ‘must see’ show, whether you think you know The Kinks or not!

Tickets are available from Theatre Royal, Brighton.

Performance Dates

Thursday 18th December – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Friday 19th December – 7.30 pm

Saturday 20th December – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Monday 22nd December – 7.30 pm

Tuesday 23rd December – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Saturday 27th December – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Sunday 28th December – 3.00 pm

Monday 29th December – 7.30 pm

Tuesday 30th December – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Wednesday 31st December – 3.00 pm

Friday 2nd January – 2.30 and 7.30 pm

Saturday 3rd Januay – 2.30 and 7.30 pm