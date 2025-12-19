Young people have called on Brighton and Hove City Council to find a way to fund free bus fares for under-19s, with more than 2,500 people signing a petition supporting their cause.

The petition was debated at a meeting of the full council yesterday (Thursday 18 December), with four members of Brighton and Hove Youth Council putting their case to councillors.

King’s School pupil Robert Sales, 15, introduced the petition before Varndean College student Megan Stubbs, 17, told councillors that most of the 2,514 signatures on the petition were from young people. But there was support from the wider community too.

She said: “Public transport acts as a lifeline for young people in the city, providing transport for those without cars, travel to get to school and, crucially, a safe way home in the dark.

“Price can act as an economic barrier between young people and travelling around the city they live in, especially during a ‘cost of living crisis’.

“For a city that aspires to do the very best for all young people, free transport is a necessary next step.”

She quoted one of the comments on petition which said that Brighton and Hove should follow in London’s footsteps by making bus travel free for those at college and school.

BHASVIC student Naomi Hudson, 17, urged the council to work with other interested parties to investigate free transport for young people.

She said: “This has always been important but more so now than ever considering the recently announced lowering of the voting age to 16.

“To be a city that strives to ensure equality of opportunity for all young people, we must ensure systems work for those facing the greatest disadvantage. Free transport is a necessary step in achieving this.”

Blatchington Mill pupil Edie Oakman, 15, said that free public transport was available to young people in London and Scotland.

She said: “No young people should find travel a barrier to education.

“Safe, affordable and accessible travel is a right, not a luxury, and should be a priority.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said that he was happy to meet youth council members to discuss the matter further.

Councillor Muten said: “For every young person, an affordable, safe, reliable and well-connected bus service enables more freedom, is better for the planet and helps tackle deep-seated inequality.

“It may mean fewer car journeys and mean those without access to a lift are not excluded. I’m completely on board with the aims of this petition. I know low bus fares make a huge difference.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she would like to see a national scheme funding bus fares for young people.

Councillor Shanks said: “London has a different funding system and I know they’ve had that for quite a while and it particularly advantages young people whose parents perhaps can’t afford it.

“Some parents will buy them an annual bus pass. They can use that but others can’t. I think it’s really important.”

Conservative councillor Alistair McNair said that he was a regular bus user and added that bus fares across the country were capped at £2 under the previous Conservative government.

Councillor McNair said: “Maybe this petition is really about taking more cars off the road to reduce the city’s carbon emissions?

“What’s wrong with young people trying to buy their own car? How are they going to be able to travel to work if they haven’t got access to their own vehicles?”

He said that the council was closing libraries to save £30,000 and was unlikely to be able to afford making public transport free.