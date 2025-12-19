Changes to Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing policy to focus on protecting the vulnerable and supporting “good operators” have been approved with cross-party support.

The council’s Licensing Committee approved the new “statement of licensing policy” last month, with the changes ratified by the meeting of the full council last night (Thursday 18 December).

Labour councillor David McGregor, who chairs the Licensing Committee, said that he had visited and listened to the concerns from venues across Brighton and Hove.

Nationally music venues are disappearing, pubs and bars closing at a rate of one a day and there are fewer night clubs, he told councillors.

Councillor McGregor said: “Thankfully, Brighton and Hove is still doing better than many other places.

“Time Out even called us the seventh best nightlife in the world, ahead of Bangkok, Athens and Amsterdam. All I have to say is: ‘Las Vegas, we’re coming for you!’

“But we’re still facing the fact that we’ve lost key parts of our nightlife over the years. Now is the time for us to step in and halt and reverse this trend.”

He said that the message that came from the public, businesses and organisations was that the current policy on restricting new venues in the centre of Brighton was not working.

The new policy has a focus on safety, with all new licence-holders required to have a spiking policy and a focus on keeping people safe. Councillor McGregor said that this would support well-run and safe venues.

A new “good operator” policy was the first of its kind in the country, Councillor McGregor said, which showed trust in venues.

Businesses which had no significant issues for at least five years would be looked on favourably for variations and new applications.

Restaurants would also be able to stay open until 1am, along with grassroots music venues and non-alcohol-focused spaces.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes said that he was initially concerned about the proposed changes but added that the new policy had a nuanced approach.

Councillor Sykes said: “I understand the desire to increase the profile and support the opening up of grassroots music venues.

“What came across in discussion is Councillor McGregor’s passion for this and the work he has put into it so we’re very much in favour of these changes.”

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons said that the night-time economy needed the council’s help.

Councillor Lyons said: “We need to focus on reversing the decline in pubs, clubs and similar venues while making our city a more vibrant place to go out.

“In our view, measures need to be put in place to address disproportionate restrictions imposed by us as a council on licences.”

The council unanimously backed the new policy.