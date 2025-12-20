Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Sunderland 0

December remained winless for Brighton and Hove Albion as they were held to a goalless draw at the Amex by newly promoted Sunderland.

For the Black Cats, fifth in the Premier League table, it marks a continuation of their impressive season since they came up from the Championship in the summer.

The visitors came closest to grabbing a winner when a header by defender Omar Alderete in the 46th minute header was pushed on to the crossbar by Bart Verbruggen.

Yasin Ayari wasted the best of Brighton’s opportunities as their winless run stretched to four matches, prompting a smattering of boos at full-time.

Sunderland, with 27 points from 17 games, remain three points above the Seagulls as they look to end a memorable 2025 at home to Leeds next weekend.

Regis Le Bris and his side made the long trip south seeking to build on the 1-0 derby victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Former Seagull Simon Adingra made a start as part of four changes enforced by call-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fabian Hürzeler also made four changes after the 2-0 defeat at Anfield, fielding a new partnership of Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola in the centre of the defence.

Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs reacted well to deny Mats Wieffer’s header in the third minute of an otherwise drab opening spell.

Verbruggen kept out Dan Ballard’s close-range poke in the closing stages of the half after a sloppy pass from Jack Hinshelwood – and Coppola blocked a Brian Brobbey effort.

Sunderland almost made a dream start to the second half when Alderete’s header from an Enzo Le Fee cross was turned on to the frame of the goal by Verbruggen.

Brighton were looking to return to winning ways after collecting just two points from their opening three matches of the month but often lacked creativity.

Albion midfielder Ayari blazed over unmarked after a centre from substitute Joel Veltman and then lashed off target from the edge of the box.

Sunderland survived optimistic penalty appeals when Yankuba Minteh’s attempted cross brushed the arm of Granit Xhaka before substitute Romaine Mundle tested Verbruggen at the other end.

Sweden international Ayari squandered a golden chance after substitute Charalampos Kostoulas cut the ball back from the right as frustration grew among home supporters before his powerful drive was repelled by Roefs.

Winger Tommy Watson, who scored Sunderland’s winner in last season’s Championship play-off final, was brought on by Brighton for the final three minutes in an effort to force a late winner.

And stand-in Seagulls captain Georginio Rutter thumped straight at Roefs from distance in added time as the first top-flight clash between the clubs ended in a forgettable stalemate.

Hürzeler said that he was not concerned by his side’s form after a fourth game without a win.

Albion were without first-team regulars Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Diego Gomez, Carlos Baleba and Danny Welbeck.

The head coach said: “Why should I be concerned because the table is so close?

“Sunderland are fifth now (before the Premier League evening kick-offs) and they are three points ahead of us. It’s so close.

“We are in a phase where we aren’t able to score, where we aren’t able to build the consistency. But it’s not only us in the league.

“We have to get back to the winning strike, that’s for sure, but we are never concerned.

“We are not happy that we missed so many chances but we have to keep pushing.”

Brighton sit ninth in the table, with 24 points from 17 games played.

Next up, the Seagulls are due to travel to the Emirates to face title-chasing Arsenal at 3pm on Saturday 27 December followed by a 7.30pm start at West Ham on Tuesday 30 December.