Resident representatives complained about a lack of routine maintenance, saying that it had previously led to their homes suffering damage.

Sylvan Hall Residents’ Association co-chairs Catherine Eden and Barney Miller spoke out at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting yesterday (Thursday 18 December).

They told the meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall that planned and major repairs were currently under way including insulation work, concrete and masonry repairs and roof and window replacement.

Ms Eden said: “We have been informed by council officers that there is no maintenance budget for these works once they have been completed. Only responsive repairs will be carried out.

“This means, for example, that no gutter cleaning will be carried out as part of routine maintenance.

“Residents on the estate find this unacceptable and have noted the damage that lack of routine maintenance has caused to buildings on the estate throughout the years.

“Gutters have been left uncleaned and have eventually fallen off on several blocks on the estate, with ensuing damage to the brickwork and increased risk of dampness in the buildings.

“There have been failings in the responsive repair approach also as, even when gutters have eventually fallen off, they are not necessarily replaced (or) repaired.”

Ms Evans said that the leaseholder handbook stated that the council was responsible for maintaining the structures and outside of each block yet there was no maintenance budget.

Mr Miller listed what was wanted by the Sylvan Hall community including an annual gutter clean and regular maintenance and inspection of windows after several fell out.

He also asked the council to seek advice on the advisability of cavity wall insulation.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said that the council had a £27 million budget for major works which included investing in stock condition and other surveys.

Councillor Williams said: “Our planned works budget includes provision for investment in areas such as gutter clearance and service rises as part of our approach to undertake more planning preventative work.

“This is really important. I really agree with you. I am pleased to say we are doing this now and I’m sorry for the administrations in the past that haven’t. But we are endeavouring to do just as you asked.”

She said that the council aimed to ensure that people lived in well-insulated homes – and that this was a long-term objective for the council.

Outside, the meeting, Green councillor Pete West, who, as a Roundhill ward councillor, represents Sylvan Hall, said: “A proactive and planned rather than reactive approach to (housing) maintenance is the only responsible and efficient way forward.

“The alternative causes increased cost through the impact of neglect and wasted management time arguing with complainants about solutions.

“On top of that is the personal misery experienced by the people who are (also) ultimately footing the bill.”