Police are trying to trace a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage boy on a train.

The British Transport Police (BTP) have published a security camera picture of a man they want to interview.

The BTP said: “Officers investigating the sexual assault of a teenager on a train in Sussex have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

“At around 4.40pm on Wednesday 8 October, the 17-year-old victim was travelling on a train between Brighton and Hampden Park in Eastbourne.

“He was approached by a man who sat down next to him before sexually assaulting him.

“Officers believe the man in the image could have information that might assist their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 405040 using the reference 673 of 8 October.

“Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”