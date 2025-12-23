Workers clearing asbestos from the King Alfred’s basement in preparation for the later demolition of the leisure centre are being harassed, the council says.

A planning application was submitted earlier this month for the demolition of the basement which used to house a bowling alley and then a Laserzone next to the Hove leisure centre.

This is the latest stage in a major project which will eventually see a new leisure centre built next to the existing one, and the old one knocked down.

These plans will be the subject of fresh planning applications due to be submitted in the new year.

However, misinformation is spreading online that the current application is to knock down the existing building – and that work has started on that before it’s been approved.

The council says as a result, “disruptive behaviour” is stopping work to prepare the site.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports, said: “While most residents are sharing their views through appropriate channels, there are a small minority spreading misinformation and creating a hostile environment for people doing their jobs.

“I want to make it clear, abuse or harassment of staff and contractors working on any of our projects will not be tolerated.

“Everyone on site is doing their job to keep the project moving forward safely and efficiently, and they deserve respect.

“There’s a misconception that demolition has started ahead of planning being approved, but it hasn’t.

“The only activity on site is essential work in closed off basement areas to strip interiors and remove asbestos so it’s safe for the future development.

“There’s also misinformation circulating about the proposed use of the site. To reiterate, the redevelopment of the site has already been approved as part of the local plan.

“While there will still an opportunity to comment on the detail of the final design, a new leisure centre will be built on this site.

“We are also aware that an application has been made to list the building. Previous applications have been rejected, and we don’t expect this request to be successful.

“Progress to make the building safe can continue while we wait for the decision by Historic England.

“I want to thank the team for their hard work in driving this complex scheme forward to make sure residents will get the modern, accessible and sustainable leisure centre our city deserves.

“We’ve waited a long time for a new leisure centre for the west of the city, and this year we’ve made real progress – appointing Alliance Leisure, assembling the project team and securing Cabinet approval to demolish the existing facility to make way for a new one.

“I know how much this matters to the community and the impact it will have in the area, so there’s rightly a high level of ongoing public interest and feedback.

“The response to the first look proposals was fantastic, and that feedback is now shaping the look and facility mix of the final designs. When the planning application goes in next year, there’ll be another chance to have your say.”

Contractors are currently stripping the walls, ceilings, floor coverings and soft furnishings to safely remove the asbestos, clear the interiors and reduce the risk of fibres spreading.

While that work is carried out, the council says there’s no risk or disruption to the existing facility’s day-to-day use.