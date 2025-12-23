Are you wondering when is bins? Here’s a handy guide to refuse collections in Brighton and Hove over Christmas and New Year

Usual day Collected on Wednesday 24 December Tuesday 23 December Thursday 25 December Wednesday 24 December Friday 26 December Saturday 27 December Monday 29 December Monday 29 December Tuesday 30 December Tuesday 30 December Wednesday 31 December Wednesday 31 December Thursday 1 January Saturday 3 January Friday 2 January Friday 2 January

Collections return to the usual days from Monday 5 January.

Garden waste collections stop over Christmas and new year. The last collection will be on Friday, 19 December, with the service resuming from Monday 5 January.

Christmas trees

Real Christmas tree recycling sites across the city will be open from Monday 29 December until Friday 6 February. Please remove all decorations and the pot or stand before leaving your tree.

Find your nearest Christmas tree recycling site

Brighton and Hove City Council says anyone leaving trees on the pavement, road or beside a communal bin could be fined for fly-tipping.

However, if you have a garden waste subscription you can leave your tree next to your garden waste bin for collection on your usual day.

The city’s two household waste recycling sites (tips) off Old Shoreham Road in Hove and off Wilson Avenue in Brighton will be open as follows:

Christmas Eve, 24 December – open from 8am to 1pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 25 and 26 December – closed

New Year’s Eve, 31 December – open from 8am to 1pm

New Year’s Day, 1 January – closed

Outside of these dates, both sites will be open as usual.