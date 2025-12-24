The bell at the oldest church in Brighton and Hove is to ring on Christmas morning after years of silence.

It used to sound the Sunday service at St Helen’s, in Hangleton, five minutes beforehand – but the bell fell silent some years back.

The Rev David Hazell said: “During a pastoral visit to a parishioner, they mentioned missing hearing the bell rung on a Sunday before services.

“They felt that we had lost something as a community and a city when it fell silent.

“I mentioned it to a few people, all of whom enthusiastically said they’d like to hear it start again.

“In a world that changes quickly, people seem to be looking for traditions that bring comfort, continuity and a sense of community.

“I’m really pleased to find the bell still works and that we can revive this historic tradition. What better day to start than Christmas morning!

“At about 9.55am, it will ring to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

“We then intend to continue the tradition of the bell being rung five minutes before each service on a Sunday.”

It would be, he said, “a comforting reminder that people still pray for God’s blessing over Hangleton and an invitation for people to come and experience church for themselves.”

St Helen’s Church is the oldest building in Brighton and Hove. The grade II* listed building dates from at least the 11th century, with architectural features that were common in Saxon churches.

Mr Hazell, who became the priest in charge of the parish of Hangleton four years ago, said that he would be welcoming worshippers for Midnight Mass at 11pm tonight (Wednesday 24 December).

The Christmas Day service is due to start at 10am tomorrow. The parish also includes St Richard’s Church, on the Knoll Estate, where the Christmas morning service is due to start at 9am.