An emergency shelter for people who are sleeping on the streets is to open its doors this evening (Wednesday 24 December) for Christmas and the coming few days and nights.

The shelter, known as the SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) shelter, is funded by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council said: “Warmth and shelter is being made available for people sleeping rough in the Brighton and Hove who need the council’s help this Christmas.

“The shelter is opening from the evening of Wednesday 24 December through to the morning of Saturday 27 December.

“It will stay open during the daytime as well as overnight through that time, with support available on site.

“The shelter will also open on the night of New Year’s Eve.

“At other times, when the temperature is predicted to feel like 0C or below or when there is an amber (or red) weather warning, the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) shelter will open.

“This ensures shelter is offered to people sleeping rough when the weather is at its most extreme.

“As in previous years, the SWEP venue has self-contained rooms but also has additional capacity for congregate space if demand is high.

“Access is through the street outreach service, Change Grow Live (CGL), who work directly with people sleeping rough.

“When the SWEP is triggered, CGL contacts people known to be on the streets to offer them warm accommodation.”

The council urged anyone who has concerns about someone sleeping rough, including people staying in tents, to provide their location using StreetLink – thestreetlink.org.uk – so that they can receive help.

The council said: “Our street outreach team will then contact them to try to offer them appropriate support and housing assistance.

“It’s important that anyone sleeping rough is offered help as soon as possible and that the assistance meets their needs so accommodation for people on the streets is provided through referrals from organisations who understand what’s available and what support is needed.

“Reporting where people are through Streetlink is the best way of making sure that people get the support they need.

“This route helps the council support people still sleeping on the streets into emergency accommodation.”

Councillor Paul Nann, the council’s lead member for homelessness, said: “I’m very happy we’re able to provide warmth and shelter for people sleeping rough this Christmas.

“If you are worried about anyone rough sleeping, please let us know by reporting to Streetlink so we can provide them with the support they need.

“And if you’d like to help, please do donate to the city’s Make Change Count campaign. The campaign directly supports the fantastic charities working with homeless people to help them move from the streets.”

The charities and organisations supported by the Make Change Count campaign include

Antifreeze

BHT Sussex

SIG Equinox

Sussex Nightstop

The Clock Tower Sanctuary

YMCA Brighton

YMCA Downslink Group

Brighton Street Outreach Service (Change Grow Live)

The most recent campaign has raised more than £3,000 to help them work with people to help them find a permanent solution to their homelessness.

To donate, click here.