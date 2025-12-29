Five boys are wanted by the police after a fire damaged a café in a park just days before Christmas.

Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a fire at the Gateway Café, in Centenary Park, Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven.

“Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday 21 December at around 8.30pm.

“The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“It is believed that the fire was deliberate and the incident is being treated as arson.

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in an ongoing investigation and are seeking to speak to five boys in connection with the incident.

“We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1076 of 21/12.”